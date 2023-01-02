Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens the Midwest

Read full article on original website
Severe storms, tornadoes to sweep through South during 1st days of 2023
Residents of the southern United States are no strangers to severe weather, with routine rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms and even hail or tornadoes common throughout much of the year. With a large, potent storm system moving into the central United States, AccuWeather forecasters say potentially damaging storms are in the cards for much of the region to start the new year, and a variety of severe weather hazards are expected.
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
The Weather Channel
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
A monster storm is coming next week: What will happen?
Now that I have your attention, let me preface by saying that talking about any storm in detail 6 or 7 days ahead of time is mere entertainment. For weather geeks, this is our entertainment. Since we’re on the topics of monsters and entertainment, there’s an iconic quote from the...
WebMD
Tornado Crushes Louisiana Town, Rescue Begins as Storm Moves East
A swath of tornadoes is working its way now through Louisiana and into the rest of the Deep South.
Why the National Weather Service is calling this a 'once-in-a-generation event'
A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
The Weather Channel
January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South
January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of damaging tornadoes, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, but occasionally, tornadoes can spin up farther north. It's also the same general...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
natureworldnews.com
3 Dead, 20 Injured as Tornado Coursed Through Louisiana and Southeast US, Power Outage Continues for 15,000 Homes
A violent tornado that tore through Louisiana and the Southeast of the US left at least 3 people dead and 20 injured. The power outage is still affecting 15,000 homes. At least three people have died and numerous others have been injured as a result of a severe weather system ripping through the South, which also caused power outages, collapsed homes, and projectiles made of debris.
