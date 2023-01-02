Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin injury: NFL cardiologist offers insight into what may have happened to Bills safety, what's next
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Bengals, prompting the NFL to indefinitely suspend and postpone the matchup. The 24-year-old Pittsburgh product was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been sedated and stabilized in the hospital's intensive care unit since late Monday, the Bills announced, while listed in critical condition.
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington saved Damar Hamlin's life on the field, head coach says
Just seconds after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday, medical personnel swarmed onto the field in an immediate response that has been widely credited for the player's steps toward recovery.
CBS Sports
Latest details on Damar Hamlin: Family of Bills player releases statement, team offers update on his health
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter. There's only one story that matters in the NFL right now and that's the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. What happened to Hamlin on Monday night was difficult to watch and it's a reminder that NFL players are risking their health with every snap of the ball. We've seen some serious injuries over the years, but none of them were like the one suffered by Hamlin, who actually went into cardiac arrest on the field after taking a shoulder to the chest. It was an emotional situation that wasn't easy for anyone to watch and it was one of the scariest moments in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game and will now vote to implement two major modifications for AFC playoffs
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night and the league will now be voting on the possibility of implementing two new rules for the AFC playoffs. The NFL decided to call off the game because the cancellation won't have any...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Nets' Joe Harris: Minor role in return
Harris (knee) finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes Monday in the Nets' 139-103 win over the Spurs. Even though the Nets were without one of their rotational wings in Royce O'Neale (illness), Harris wasn't able to claim major minutes as he made his return to action after missing Brooklyn's previous four contests with a sore left knee. Assuming O'Neale's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Harris may struggle to capture a consistent 25-plus-minute role even after he's further removed from the knee injury.
Referee Scott Novak's crew assigned to work Chiefs-Raiders game
Fourth-year NFL referee Scott Novak and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders according to Football Zebras. Novak officiated the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, so the team will finish the season with the same officiating crew they began with. Novak’s crew called eight penalties for 74 yards in that game, with five penalties called on the Cardinals (home team) and three on the Chiefs (away team).
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17
Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Inefficient with target volume
Valdes-Scantling caught two of seven targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Broncos. There were numerous occasions where Valdes-Scantling had a chance to make a big play but was ultimately unable to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's at least an encouraging sign to see the deep threat drawing his most targets since Week 7, but it didn't turn into much tangible fantasy production. Valdes-Scantling could be an interesting deep fantasy option in some postseason leagues, but he doesn't possess much fantasy value in regular redrafts at this point.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh addresses NFL rumors: 'I expect' to be coaching Wolverines in 2023
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects to return to the Wolverines in 2023, he said in a statement Thursday that stopped just short of outright committing to his alma mater for the future. Harbaugh has been recently linked to multiple NFL openings as the league's regular season draws to a close, including the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.
