Philadelphia, PA

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin injury: NFL cardiologist offers insight into what may have happened to Bills safety, what's next

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Bengals, prompting the NFL to indefinitely suspend and postpone the matchup. The 24-year-old Pittsburgh product was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been sedated and stabilized in the hospital's intensive care unit since late Monday, the Bills announced, while listed in critical condition.
CBS Sports

Latest details on Damar Hamlin: Family of Bills player releases statement, team offers update on his health

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter. There's only one story that matters in the NFL right now and that's the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. What happened to Hamlin on Monday night was difficult to watch and it's a reminder that NFL players are risking their health with every snap of the ball. We've seen some serious injuries over the years, but none of them were like the one suffered by Hamlin, who actually went into cardiac arrest on the field after taking a shoulder to the chest. It was an emotional situation that wasn't easy for anyone to watch and it was one of the scariest moments in NFL history.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday

Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Nets' Joe Harris: Minor role in return

Harris (knee) finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes Monday in the Nets' 139-103 win over the Spurs. Even though the Nets were without one of their rotational wings in Royce O'Neale (illness), Harris wasn't able to claim major minutes as he made his return to action after missing Brooklyn's previous four contests with a sore left knee. Assuming O'Neale's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Harris may struggle to capture a consistent 25-plus-minute role even after he's further removed from the knee injury.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Referee Scott Novak's crew assigned to work Chiefs-Raiders game

Fourth-year NFL referee Scott Novak and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders according to Football Zebras. Novak officiated the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, so the team will finish the season with the same officiating crew they began with. Novak’s crew called eight penalties for 74 yards in that game, with five penalties called on the Cardinals (home team) and three on the Chiefs (away team).
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17

Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring

Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Inefficient with target volume

Valdes-Scantling caught two of seven targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Broncos. There were numerous occasions where Valdes-Scantling had a chance to make a big play but was ultimately unable to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's at least an encouraging sign to see the deep threat drawing his most targets since Week 7, but it didn't turn into much tangible fantasy production. Valdes-Scantling could be an interesting deep fantasy option in some postseason leagues, but he doesn't possess much fantasy value in regular redrafts at this point.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined

Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI

