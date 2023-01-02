ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
Nets' Joe Harris: Minor role in return

Harris (knee) finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes Monday in the Nets' 139-103 win over the Spurs. Even though the Nets were without one of their rotational wings in Royce O'Neale (illness), Harris wasn't able to claim major minutes as he made his return to action after missing Brooklyn's previous four contests with a sore left knee. Assuming O'Neale's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Harris may struggle to capture a consistent 25-plus-minute role even after he's further removed from the knee injury.
2023 NFL QB market guide: Top free agents, trade targets, draft prospects, projected landing spots

Nothing moves the needle in the NFL landscape quite like the quarterback position. If you have an elite signal-caller, you're usually guaranteed a playoff bid, regardless of most other issues. If you don't have one, you're either working hard to elevate him, or working hard to replace him. With that in mind, what does the next NFL offseason have to offer at QB?
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring

Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win

Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday

Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills

Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance

Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Inefficient with target volume

Valdes-Scantling caught two of seven targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Broncos. There were numerous occasions where Valdes-Scantling had a chance to make a big play but was ultimately unable to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's at least an encouraging sign to see the deep threat drawing his most targets since Week 7, but it didn't turn into much tangible fantasy production. Valdes-Scantling could be an interesting deep fantasy option in some postseason leagues, but he doesn't possess much fantasy value in regular redrafts at this point.
Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros

Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills are ready to 'play for' Damar Hamlin: He's a 'huge driving force'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has taken a big step forward in his recovery from cardiac arrest, with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announcing Thursday the 24-year-old is now awake and communicating with doctors. Hours later, two of Hamlin's most prominent colleagues, Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen, addressed the media for the first time since the defensive back collapsed during Monday's game against the Bengals. Both Allen and McDermott expressed gratitude for Hamlin's improvement, adding that it's inspired them to return to the field in his honor.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Added to injury report

Burks was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a groin issue, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks practiced fully Tuesday, so his addition to the Titans' injury report Wednesday is noteworthy and could be indicative of an in-practice setback. Tennessee will release its final Week 18 injury report Thursday, at which point more clarity on Burks' status for Saturday's game against the Jaguars should arrive. If available for the showdown for the AFC South title, Burks will be catching passes once again from Joshua Dobbs, who will draw a second straight start after supplanting Malik Willis on the depth chart last week. In last week's loss to the Cowboys, Burks reeled in four of eight targets for 66 yards.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends goal-scoring steak

Ovechkin tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Ovechkin put the finishing touches on the Capitals' victory with a power-play goal in the third period. The 37-year-old winger has now scored in four straight contests, tallying nine goals in that span. Ovechkin is third in the NHL with 29 goals through 41 games this season.

