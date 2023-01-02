ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

7 Book-to-TV Adaptations We Can’t Wait to See in 2023

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Get ready, book lovers. If you’re a reader who enjoys seeing your favorite titles turned into TV shows , there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. From a new Netflix adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel to a fresh take of the classic novel Tom Jones, there’s no shortage of book-to-TV adaptations on the horizon in the next year.

Here are the book-to-TV adaptations that we’re looking forward to in 2023.

‘The Lying Life of Adults’ on Netflix

Release date: Jan. 4 on Netflix

Netflix kicks off 2023 with a six-episode adaptation of a novel by Elena Ferrante, the best-selling author of My Brilliant Friend and The Lost Daughter . The Lying Life of Adults follows Giovanna’s (Giordano Marengo) transition from childhood to adolescence in 1990s Naples, with guidance from her free-spirited aunt (Valeria Golino).

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwn9F_0k19UYtL00
Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding in ‘Mayfair Witches’ | Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Release date: Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC

AMC had made a big bet on Anne Rice. The cable network is following up its recent Interview With the Vampire adaptation with a new series based on Rice’s Mayfair Witches novels. The eight-episode series follows Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), an intuitive neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As Rowan comes to terms with her newly discovered powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

‘Daisy Jones and The Six’

Release date: March 3 on Prime Video

Prime Video’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel Daisy Jones and The Six arrives in early March 2023. The limited series follows the rise and fall of a Fleetwood Mac-esque rock band . It stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as her bandmate Billy Dunne, who are looking back at their time in the limelight decades after the band broke up in 1977, when they were at the height of their fame.

‘White House Plumbers’

Release date: March 2023 on HBO

HBO offers an inside look at the Watergate scandal with White House Plumbers. The five-episode limited series stars Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy, the political saboteurs behind the infamous 1972 break-in at the Watergate Hotel . White House Plumbers is based on both public records and the book Integrity by Matthew Krogh and Nixon administration figure Egil “Bud” Krogh.

‘Tom Jones’

Release date: Spring 2023 on PBS

PBS delivers a new adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic 1749 novel Tom Jones this spring. The four-part series stars Solly McLeod as the title character, a young man in love with a wealthy heiress (Sophie Wilde). Hannah Waddingham plays Lady Bellaston. The rest of the cast includes James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, Alun Armstrong, and Pearl Mackie.

‘Painkiller’

Release date: 2023 on Netflix

Hulu’s Dopesick was 2022’s must-watch series about the opioid crisis. In 2023, Netflix is set to release Painkiller, its own series about the origins of America’s prescription drug epidemic. The show will focus on the Sacklers, the family behind OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma . It stars Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch and is based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain” and Barry Meier’s book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic. Peter Berg will direct all eight episodes.

‘3 Body Problem’

Release date : 2023 on Netflix

Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation of Liu Cixin’s best-selling sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem is set to arrive on the streaming service sometime in 2023. It’s “a sweeping story of Earth’s past, present, and future” from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss . GoT alum Liam Cunningham, who co-stars with Jess Hong in the series, promises that book readers won’t be disappointed.

“The people involved in making this will treat these books with the largest amount of respect that they possibly can give,” he said (via Netflix ).

More book-to-TV adaptations we should see in 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SuAC_0k19UYtL00
Kathryn Hahn in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ | Elizabeth Morris/Hulu

The above list just scratches the surface of book-to-TV adaptations we should see in 2023. Also on the horizon are these shows, which don’t have confirmed release dates but should also arrive this year.

  • All the Light We Cannot See , Netflix’s adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s WWII novel of the same name.
  • Tiny Beautiful Things , a Hulu series based on Wild author Cheryl Strayed’s essay collection. It stars Kathryn Hahn and will premiere sometime in spring 2023.
  • Lessons in Chemistry , Apple TV+’s adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name stars Brie Larson as a woman in the 1950s who dreams of becoming a scientist.
  • Shōgun , FX’s adaptation of James Clavell’s epic saga set in feudal Japan.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today

It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

255K+
Followers
124K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy