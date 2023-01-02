‘Little People, Big World’: ‘So Many Folks Are Booking’ Roloff Farms to Rent, Matt Roloff Says

TLC fans watching Little People, Big World Season 24 know all about the drama surrounding Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff currently owns all of the Roloff Farms property , and his twins, Zach and Jeremy Roloff , hoped to buy part of the farm one day. Unfortunately, that plan fell through. Matt is renting out Roloff Farms for short-term stays, and he recently gave an update on how it’s going.

Did Roloff Farms sell? What happened to Matt Roloff’s original plan?

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to show the fallout from Roloff Farms. Zach and Tori Roloff had high hopes that they would one day be able to own part of the property, but they couldn’t agree on a price with Matt Roloff. Ultimately, Zach and Tori gave up the dream and moved to Washington . Matt still owns all of Roloff Farms after hoping to sell several acres of the property to someone outside the Roloff family.

So, did Roloff Farms sell? Matt hoped to sell the acres for $4 million, but he failed. The current season of Little People, Big World shows him struggling to find a buyer. Ultimately, Matt took the acres off the market and went with his second plan — turning Roloff Farms into a short-term rental property.

“I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home,” Matt posted to Instagram in October 2022. “Fees will be determined by demand and seasons.”

Matt Roloff said ‘so many folks’ are booking Roloff Farms to rent

It sounds like Matt Roloff’s second plan for Roloff Farms is a success. On Jan. 1, 2023, he posted a photo to Instagram of him, Caryn Chandler, and his mother celebrating New Year’s Eve. Within the post, he thanked his fans who continue to support him through the ups and downs seen in Little People, Big World Season 24.

“A huge heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone for the amazing support I’ve gotten this past year,” he wrote. “I don’t always make the best decisions, BUT, I keep learning and plowing forward. I remain thankful for many things including my health, my amazing family, dear friends, Caryn being by my side, and being able to spend time with my beautiful mother.”

Matt also gave an update on turning Roloff Farms into a rental. “Being able to share the farm is going well with the short-term and I’m also thankful SO many folks are booking ahead for a stay at Roloff Farms!” he continued.

The rest of the ‘Little People, Big World’ cast has mixed feelings

The Roloff family never wanted to open Roloff Farms to outsiders. But, with the farm not selling, Matt Roloff had to make a money-saving move, leaving the rest of his family with mixed feelings.

“I think it just makes it hard because it’s so personal to me,” Amy Roloff said on Instagram Live . “That’s the house I lived in for almost 30 years. … It’s like, you know, the house that I grew up in. … This is a little different because it’s short rental. There’s no one living there.”

Zach Roloff has yet to comment on social media about the rental plan, but he made it known in Little People, Big World Season 24 that he doesn’t approve.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

