KFDA
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287. According to DPS, on Jan. 4, at around 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was traveling eastbound on FM 297, and another semi was traveling southbound on US 287.
KFDA
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
abc7amarillo.com
Dog blamed for house fire near Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A dog is blamed for starting a house fire in Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. While on the way to the fire at 803 S. Manhattan, which near Dick Bivins Stadium. firefighters could see smoke. Once they arrived, they found fire blowing out...
KFDA
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude. According to the report, on Jan. 1, at around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash east of Claude. Reports state that a Volvo truck, driven by 58-year-old...
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo FD uses 'jaws of life' to remove dumpster from garbage truck stuck under bridge
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department used the "jaws of life" to remove a dumpster from a garbage truck that got stuck stuck under a bridge. The truck got wedged underneath the bridge at SW 45th and Canyon Drive on Friday. "Initially, the wrecker service attempted to...
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Stolen Auto Day" features pair of vehicles stolen during burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of two vehicles stolen during a residential burglary on New Year's Eve. According to authorities, a 2016 black Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 black GMC Sierra were reported stolen during a burglary...
1 dead after wreck involving 2 semi-trailer trucks near Goodnight
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a crash that left one dead and involved two truck tractor semi-trailers near Goodnight. According to DPS, the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 287 near County Road 25 on Sunday Jan.1. According to DPS, […]
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
abc7amarillo.com
Air Force fighter jet from Langley, Virginia makes emergency landing in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Air Force fighter jet from Langley, Virginia made an emergency landing in Amarillo. The crew of the T-38 Talon declared an emergency about 4 p.m. The plane landed safely at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport. It came to a stop at the south end...
KWTX
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to attract more women to the force, starting with a recruitment event later this month. APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the recruiting “come-and-go” event will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale
There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
abc7amarillo.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Lipscomb County Sheriff
LIPSCOMB, Texas (KVII) — Funeral arrangements were announced for Lipscomb County Sheriff John Worthington. Worthington, 61, died Monday after a battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Carmichael Whatley Funeral Home in Pampa. He will be buried Friday in Burkett, about an...
kgncnewsnow.com
Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle
A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
abc7amarillo.com
Randall High School evacuated multiple times due to malfunctioning fire alarm
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Randall High School students had an eventful first day back from the Christmas break. The school was evacuated multiple times Tuesday. According to Canyon ISD, a malfunction caused the fire alarms at Randall High School to go off multiple times, Canyon ISD said. When the...
thepampanews.com
Gary J. Hyatt
Gary J. Hyatt, 73, of Amarillo died Friday, December 23, 2022. The memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with former pastor, John Redfearn and Brad Jones officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St. Gary was born March...
KFDA
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
