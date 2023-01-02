ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claude, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287. According to DPS, on Jan. 4, at around 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was traveling eastbound on FM 297, and another semi was traveling southbound on US 287.
DUMAS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Dog blamed for house fire near Dick Bivins Stadium

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A dog is blamed for starting a house fire in Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. While on the way to the fire at 803 S. Manhattan, which near Dick Bivins Stadium. firefighters could see smoke. Once they arrived, they found fire blowing out...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude. According to the report, on Jan. 1, at around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash east of Claude. Reports state that a Volvo truck, driven by 58-year-old...
CLAUDE, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo

Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
AMARILLO, TX
KWTX

Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS

CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
CELINA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale

There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Funeral arrangements announced for Lipscomb County Sheriff

LIPSCOMB, Texas (KVII) — Funeral arrangements were announced for Lipscomb County Sheriff John Worthington. Worthington, 61, died Monday after a battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Carmichael Whatley Funeral Home in Pampa. He will be buried Friday in Burkett, about an...
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle

A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Gary J. Hyatt

Gary J. Hyatt, 73, of Amarillo died Friday, December 23, 2022. The memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with former pastor, John Redfearn and Brad Jones officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St. Gary was born March...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy