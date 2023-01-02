Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
myfox28columbus.com
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teenagers connected to a deadly shooting in northwest Columbus have been arrested, according to police. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. On Dec. 3, officers were called...
myfox28columbus.com
'This is a safe haven,' teens react to Columbus crime statistics, praise youth programming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said violent crime went down in 2022. The city's crime data showed a 33% drop in homicides over 2021 as well as significant reductions in burglaries, felonious assaults, robberies and rapes. Robberies decreased by 32%;. Burglaries decreased by 21%;. Felonious assaults...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
myfox28columbus.com
Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
myfox28columbus.com
Body found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According to a source familiar with the investigation, 'the body is...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Deadly hit and run on West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is dead after a hit and run in west Columbus Thursday night, Columbus police said. Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-hit crash on West Broad Street at North Wilson Road at 7:06 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, one...
myfox28columbus.com
Gas station customer beaten and robbed in the Hilltop, police searching for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police have released surveillance video showing a beating and robbery at a Hilltop gas station in the hopes of identifying the attacker. Police said the robber saw a customer, a 52-year-old man, prepay for gas with cash inside the BP located at Sullivant and South Hague Avenues on Dec. 2 shortly before 5:30 p.m.
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
myfox28columbus.com
63-year-old man injured in Milo-Grogan shooting, suspect charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. Police were called to the 900 block of Leona Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 63-year-old...
myfox28columbus.com
Inmate charged after deadly assault in Marion jail
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — A Blacklick man is facing charges after the death of an inmate at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. Marion Police responded to the facility at 7:33 a.m. on Jan. 2 on a report of a serious injury that happened inside the jail. Greg Bunker,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Mayor Ginther provides 2022 crime statistics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by city leaders to give an overview of the crime statistics for 2022 in Columbus. Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Fire Cheif Jeffrey Happ will join Ginther. The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. and...
myfox28columbus.com
Upper Sandusky machete killing was 'random,' court documents say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was "little relationship" between the woman and the man accused of killing her with a machete at a Dollar Tree store, a prosecutor wrote Tuesday. Court documents filed in Upper Sandusky Municipal Court shed light on the crime that has shaken the small town...
myfox28columbus.com
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
myfox28columbus.com
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
myfox28columbus.com
USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspects that stole car at gunpoint in Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down two suspects they say stole a car at gunpoint. The robbery happened on December 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. on the 3100 block of Park St. in Grove City. Police said two suspects...
myfox28columbus.com
Crawley hopes to lead by example as new Franklin County Board of Commissioners member
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Erica Crawley made history in Central Ohio when she was sworn in as a member of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. Crawley serves as the first African-American female on the board. Crawley said she hopes to lead by example while making an impact on...
myfox28columbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
myfox28columbus.com
On Your Side: CCS parent says child's unsafe walk to bus route has been changed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools parent Cameron Hardy said his daughter will no longer have to walk busy roads to get to her bus stop every day. On Wednesday, Hardy said he got a notification from the school district letting him know his daughter's bus stop location was updated. He said her new pick-up and drop-off location would be along Walnut Creek Dr., a road inside the subdivision where they live.
Comments / 0