Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
COLUMBUS, OH
Body found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According to a source familiar with the investigation, 'the body is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Police: Deadly hit and run on West Broad Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is dead after a hit and run in west Columbus Thursday night, Columbus police said. Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-hit crash on West Broad Street at North Wilson Road at 7:06 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, one...
COLUMBUS, OH
Gas station customer beaten and robbed in the Hilltop, police searching for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police have released surveillance video showing a beating and robbery at a Hilltop gas station in the hopes of identifying the attacker. Police said the robber saw a customer, a 52-year-old man, prepay for gas with cash inside the BP located at Sullivant and South Hague Avenues on Dec. 2 shortly before 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
63-year-old man injured in Milo-Grogan shooting, suspect charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. Police were called to the 900 block of Leona Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 63-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
Inmate charged after deadly assault in Marion jail

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — A Blacklick man is facing charges after the death of an inmate at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. Marion Police responded to the facility at 7:33 a.m. on Jan. 2 on a report of a serious injury that happened inside the jail. Greg Bunker,...
MARION, OH
Columbus Mayor Ginther provides 2022 crime statistics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by city leaders to give an overview of the crime statistics for 2022 in Columbus. Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Fire Cheif Jeffrey Happ will join Ginther. The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Upper Sandusky machete killing was 'random,' court documents say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was "little relationship" between the woman and the man accused of killing her with a machete at a Dollar Tree store, a prosecutor wrote Tuesday. Court documents filed in Upper Sandusky Municipal Court shed light on the crime that has shaken the small town...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
COLUMBUS, OH
USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
COLUMBUS, OH
On Your Side: CCS parent says child's unsafe walk to bus route has been changed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools parent Cameron Hardy said his daughter will no longer have to walk busy roads to get to her bus stop every day. On Wednesday, Hardy said he got a notification from the school district letting him know his daughter's bus stop location was updated. He said her new pick-up and drop-off location would be along Walnut Creek Dr., a road inside the subdivision where they live.
COLUMBUS, OH

