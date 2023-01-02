ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Cross this top 10 weather record off the list for 2023

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are off to a very wet start in 2023. It is most likely no surprise that our rainfall accumulation has been above the normal range through the first week of the month. How much rain has fallen so far this year?. The first week...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Is your furnace ready for the next cold snap?

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – How did you fare with the frigid temperatures over the holidays? More importantly, how did your furnace do, and are you ready for the next cold snap?. Tom Walden is the owner of Ainsley Heating and Cooling in Cortland. He says his business received more than 700 calls over the holiday.
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Chandler Wilson Berliner, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chandler Wilson Berliner, 98 of Poland, formerly of Canfield died December 31, 2022 at Wickshire Senior Living of Poland. Chandler Berliner, known as “Mr. B.” was born July 25, 1924 in New York City, a son of the late Gustav and Alice Berliner.
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Isaac Thomas Boyles, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Thomas Boyles, 16 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital following complications from Influenza A. He was born October 25, 2006, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joshua Boyles and Jennifer Zombar. Isaac was a sophomore at...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Denise L. McGeorge, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life ceremony in honor of Mrs. Denise L. McGeorge will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Denise Lavalle McGeorge (née Holloway) transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
NILES, OH
27 First News

Gary A. Graves, New Lyme Township, Ohio

NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Graves, age 74, of New Lyme Township, Ohio, passed at home following a three year battle with esophageal cancer surrounded by family on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born October 2, 1948, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Roland J....
NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, OH
27 First News

Darla Kaye Heberling, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla Kaye Heberling, age 53, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home following a stroke. She was born on November 23, 1969, in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of Suzanne (Baker) and Robert Lee Dorsey. Darla was a 1988 graduate of Crestwood High School...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

James “Pappap” Guy, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Pappap” Guy, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 19, 1933 in Claysville, Pennsylvania, one of four sons of Claude and Ardath Guy. He was a Claysville High School graduate.
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Corinne Sylvia Gianiotes, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne Sylvia Gianiotes, 86, formerly of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, December 27 at Hampton Woods Nursing Home. She was born May 11, 1936, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Sophia Arsen Noyer. Corinne graduated from East High School in Erie,...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Carol Ann Day, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Day, 80, formerly of Middlefield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Hospice House. Carol was born on November 18, 1942 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the daughter of Peter and Virginia (Chichester) Gordon Kemp. Carol was a graduate of Fairlawn High School...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Marian D. Easter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marian D. Easter 89, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life, Saturday, December 24, 2022 at South Pointe Cleveland Clinic. Mrs. Easter was born September 10, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of Sylvester, Sr. and Marian Bell Jackson. She was a high school graduate and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charles W. Hoffman, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Hoffman, 67, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born February 5, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles B. and the late Betty (Kinnan) Hoffman. Charles worked as a mechanic for...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

Charlie's Specialties cookie plant closing in Hermitage

Pennsylvania-based baking company, Byrnes & Kiefer have announced that a cookie plant in Hermitage will soon be closing. Charlie's Specialties will be closing its plant in Hermitage, as well as another plant in Callery, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania. According to a statement from Byrnes & Kiefer, the company will...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Francis “Fred” Hodos, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis F. “Fred” Hodos, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Fred was born on January 5, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Susan Smyda Hodos. Fred was a devout Catholic and along with...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Ruth Irene Keifer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023. Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman. A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Kari Lorraine Carter, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kari L. Carter, age 32 of Newton Falls, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born on August 27, 1990 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Shawn D. Lanum and Christine L. (Crawford) Carter. Kari has lived in...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy