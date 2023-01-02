Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
27 First News
Cross this top 10 weather record off the list for 2023
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are off to a very wet start in 2023. It is most likely no surprise that our rainfall accumulation has been above the normal range through the first week of the month. How much rain has fallen so far this year?. The first week...
27 First News
Is your furnace ready for the next cold snap?
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – How did you fare with the frigid temperatures over the holidays? More importantly, how did your furnace do, and are you ready for the next cold snap?. Tom Walden is the owner of Ainsley Heating and Cooling in Cortland. He says his business received more than 700 calls over the holiday.
27 First News
Chandler Wilson Berliner, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chandler Wilson Berliner, 98 of Poland, formerly of Canfield died December 31, 2022 at Wickshire Senior Living of Poland. Chandler Berliner, known as “Mr. B.” was born July 25, 1924 in New York City, a son of the late Gustav and Alice Berliner.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
27 First News
Isaac Thomas Boyles, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Thomas Boyles, 16 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital following complications from Influenza A. He was born October 25, 2006, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joshua Boyles and Jennifer Zombar. Isaac was a sophomore at...
27 First News
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
27 First News
Denise L. McGeorge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life ceremony in honor of Mrs. Denise L. McGeorge will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Denise Lavalle McGeorge (née Holloway) transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on...
27 First News
Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
27 First News
Gary A. Graves, New Lyme Township, Ohio
NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Graves, age 74, of New Lyme Township, Ohio, passed at home following a three year battle with esophageal cancer surrounded by family on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born October 2, 1948, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Roland J....
27 First News
Darla Kaye Heberling, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla Kaye Heberling, age 53, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home following a stroke. She was born on November 23, 1969, in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of Suzanne (Baker) and Robert Lee Dorsey. Darla was a 1988 graduate of Crestwood High School...
27 First News
James “Pappap” Guy, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Pappap” Guy, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 19, 1933 in Claysville, Pennsylvania, one of four sons of Claude and Ardath Guy. He was a Claysville High School graduate.
27 First News
Corinne Sylvia Gianiotes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne Sylvia Gianiotes, 86, formerly of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, December 27 at Hampton Woods Nursing Home. She was born May 11, 1936, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Sophia Arsen Noyer. Corinne graduated from East High School in Erie,...
27 First News
Carol Ann Day, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Day, 80, formerly of Middlefield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Hospice House. Carol was born on November 18, 1942 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the daughter of Peter and Virginia (Chichester) Gordon Kemp. Carol was a graduate of Fairlawn High School...
27 First News
Marian D. Easter, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marian D. Easter 89, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life, Saturday, December 24, 2022 at South Pointe Cleveland Clinic. Mrs. Easter was born September 10, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of Sylvester, Sr. and Marian Bell Jackson. She was a high school graduate and...
27 First News
Charles W. Hoffman, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Hoffman, 67, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born February 5, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles B. and the late Betty (Kinnan) Hoffman. Charles worked as a mechanic for...
WFMJ.com
Charlie's Specialties cookie plant closing in Hermitage
Pennsylvania-based baking company, Byrnes & Kiefer have announced that a cookie plant in Hermitage will soon be closing. Charlie's Specialties will be closing its plant in Hermitage, as well as another plant in Callery, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania. According to a statement from Byrnes & Kiefer, the company will...
27 First News
Francis “Fred” Hodos, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis F. “Fred” Hodos, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Fred was born on January 5, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Susan Smyda Hodos. Fred was a devout Catholic and along with...
27 First News
Ruth Irene Keifer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023. Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman. A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on...
27 First News
Kari Lorraine Carter, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kari L. Carter, age 32 of Newton Falls, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born on August 27, 1990 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Shawn D. Lanum and Christine L. (Crawford) Carter. Kari has lived in...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
