Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Pewter Report
Is Bucs Backup QB Trask Ready For Playing Time?
There has been a lot of discussion around the Bucs’ 2021 second-round pick, quarterback Kyle Trask over the past two years. From the in-state Florida-Florida State rivalry to a fraction of the fan base that feels like Trask was a wasted pick, to the people who are hopeful he can be the heir apparent to Tom Brady. Yet there hasn’t been an opportunity in the regular season to see what he can do.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Bowles Weighs Options Of Playing Starters In Week 18
The fact that the Bucs won the NFC South division with one more week left in the 2022 regular season puts them in a precarious situation heading into the last game of the regular season. Tampa Bay is in the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and can’t move up or down based on the outcome of Sunday’s game at Atlanta.
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Falcons Wednesday Injury Report: Which Veterans Were Practicing?
Pewter Report
Bucs’ CB Barber Listed As HOF Finalist
Legendary Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber has been named as a 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Finalist for the third year in a row. Barber was one of 15 players selected for consideration. Former Buc Darrelle Revis, who played one season with the Bucs in 2013, is also a finalist in his first year of eligibility.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin gets tube removed, talks to teammates, Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized due to an on-field cardiac arrest, had his breathing tube removed and is speaking with doctors, family members and teammates, the Bills announced Friday.
Pewter Report
Is Bucs K Succop’s Lack Of Range A Concern?
Of all the thrilling moments in the Bucs’ 3o-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday, the kicking game on field goals and extra points certainly wasn’t one of them. Kicker Ryan Succop was 1-of-3 on field goal attempts, missing from 53 yards and getting a kick blocked on a short, 26-yarder. He also missed one of his two extra point attempts, the first miss he’s had all season long.
Pewter Report
Does Jensen Have A Chance To Play In Week 18?
In a week where the Bucs have a rare opportunity to rest their starters for the playoffs, the question about Ryan Jensen’s availability has come up again. Jensen has been out since the second day of training camp when he injured his knee. He returned to practice last week as the Bucs initiated the 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster. Jensen had been injured reserve the whole season.
Pewter Report
Bucs WR Godwin Close To 1,000 Yards And Another Record
It’s been quite a year for Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin as he’s made a triumphant return from a torn ACL injury he suffered on Dec. 19, 2021 in a 9-0 loss to the Saints. Godwin worked diligently on his rehab to return to action by the season opener at Dallas, where he caught three passes for 35 yards before suffering a hamstring injury that would keep him out of the next two games.
Damar Hamlin Breathing On His Own & Talking To Family 4 Days After Collapsing On Field
“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar [Hamlin]’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” the Buffalo Bills said in a statement at 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 6. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys.'”
Pewter Report
Bucs’ 2023 Opponents Close To Being Finalized
The Bucs won the NFC South division title for a second year in a row thanks to a come-from-behind, 30-24 victory over the visiting Panthers. That win all but solidified the team’s 2023 opponents. All that remains is determining which NFC East team Tampa Bay will host in 2023....
Bengals vs. Bills game canceled: Here's how and when to get a refund for tickets
The NFL canceled the game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Hamlin is making a comeback, according to University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians, but still has a long road to recovery ahead of him. It's not clear when he will start walking or be ready for rehabilitation. ...
