Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Fans Think Lea Michele Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Her Latest Post: 'What Did She Do To Her Face?'
Lea Michele has faced quite a lot of controversy over the years, be it her rumored and unverified reading struggles or the bullying allegations she faced for her on-set behavior – but the latest thing to get social media talking is the 36-year-old Glee alum’s appearance, as her face looks thinner, more sculpted, and a completely different shape altogether in some of her latest pictures!
Black Hills Pioneer
'Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got, I'm still Jenny from the block!' She's back with new music in 2023, but what are Jennifer Lopez's greatest ever hits?
Jennifer Lopez is to make one of the most hotly anticipated musical comebacks of 2023. J.Lo described 2022 as one of the best years of her life following her romantic reconciliation and marriage to Ben Affleck, and that has inspired songs for her new album.
Black Hills Pioneer
Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband
Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
Black Hills Pioneer
Jennifer Lopez hails 2022 as one of her best years
Jennifer Lopez says 2022 was one of the best years of her life. The singer, 53, made the declaration in an Instagram post on Monday (02.01.23) in which she posted pictures from January to December, along with unseen pictures from her August wedding to Ben Affleck.
Black Hills Pioneer
Paulina Porizkova is 'comfortable' in her own skin
Paulina Porizkova is "finally comfortable" in her own skin. The 57-year-old model shared a topless selfie on Instagram this week as she reflected on the year ahead, and her relationship with her own body.
Comments / 0