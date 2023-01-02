Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Why BOK Financial (BOKF) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
BOKF - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Southwest industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this Regional banking operator has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 24.64%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks in S&P 500 ETF With 40% Gains in 2022
The S&P 500 wrapped up its worst year since 2008, tumbling 20%. Persistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The combination has sparked fears of a recession anytime soon. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
Zacks.com
Why Lam Research (LRCX) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
LRCX - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry. When looking at the last two reports, this semiconductor equipment maker has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 15.01%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
Perion Network (PERI) Soars 7.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PERI - Free Report) shares rallied 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $27. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% loss over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
Why Alibaba Shares Are Surging
BABA - Free Report) surged more than 8% Wednesday morning following foreign regulatory approval for a fundraising plan in relation to billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group. Alibaba, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), owns a stake in Ant, and the stock has risen to kick off the new year on a softening of China’s restrictive COVID policies.
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th
DLNG - Free Report) : This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Is Caterpillar (CAT) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
CAT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Caterpillar is one of 221 companies in the...
Zacks.com
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th
EPC - Free Report) is a manufactures and markets personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days. Itron (. ITRI - Free Report) is a technology company and one of the leading global suppliers of a...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Zacks.com
Snap (SNAP) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
SNAP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.55, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Aegon (AEG) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
BHP vs. WPM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
BHP - Free Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (. WPM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is...
Zacks.com
Neogen (NEOG) Rises 7.9% Since Q1 Earnings: What's Driving It?
NEOG - Free Report) have rallied 7.9% compared with the industry's 6.7% rise since its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings released on Sep 27. The developer and marketer of food and animal safety products has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion. Its earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.
Zacks.com
Is fuboTV (FUBO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
FUBO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. fuboTV Inc. is one of 283 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com
Kura Sushi (KRUS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
KRUS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Zacks.com
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
BAH - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its solutions business...
Zacks.com
IKTSY or FDS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
IKTSY - Free Report) or FactSet Research (. FDS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a...
Comments / 0