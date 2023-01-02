Read full article on original website
San Jose State University Spartans
Davis-Jones Shines in Spartans Loss to Air Force
BOX SCORE (PDF) —Marisa Davis-Jones scored a career-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds to lead San José State women's basketball (2-12, 0-3 MW) in a 77-64 loss to Air Force (7-8, 2-1 MW) on Thursday night. Davis-Jones was efficient from the field, connecting on nine of...
San Jose State University Spartans
Moore Scores 22, But Spartans Come Up Just Short in Boise
BOX SCORE (PDF) BOISE, Idaho - Omari Moore scored 22 points, 18 in the second half, but the San José State (11-5, 2-1 MW) comeback fell just short as the Spartans lost at Boise State (11-4, 1-1 MW), 67-64, Tuesday evening inside ExtraMile Arena. Moore, who recorded his fifth...
sfstandard.com
Stanford Distances Itself From Now-Viral ‘Harmful Language’ List
Stanford University administrators have publicly distanced themselves from a now-viral “harmful language” list published by the University’s IT department in December. In a statement sent to the Stanford community on Wednesday, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne wrote that the list of terms, which included commonly spoken phrases like “you guys” and “American,” did not reflect official university policy.
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
lacademie.com
13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023
Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
Airfares for flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Hawaii drop below $200
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native takes reins as mayor of Northern California’s largest city
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan has been sworn in as mayor of Northern California’s largest city. The Harvard-educated 40-year-old businessman turned politician grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti Road near Pinto Lake. His mother taught at a Catholic school in Salinas, and his father was a letter carrier in Pebble Beach.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm updates: live blog
OAKLAND - A major storm marched into the Bay Area Wednesday, whipping the region with strong winds and heavy downpours. The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity. The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch until Thursday night. High wind warnings have also been issued.
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
KTVU FOX 2
Guadalupe River in San Jose is rising fast in latest Bay Area storm
Amanda Quintana is along the Guadalupe River in San Jose where unhoused people are living in tents. In prior years, some people have almost drowned.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Storm leaves more than 130,000 California customers without power
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain cancels school in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The South San Francisco Unified School District is closing all schools Thursday because of the pounding rain pummeling through the region. Thursday is a minimum day. Afterschool care will be available for essential workers who can't take time off. Heavy rain accompanied by 40 to...
What is Dutch crunch and how did it get so popular in San Francisco?
"Multiple textures excite the sensory experience."
