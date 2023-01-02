ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Jose State University Spartans

Davis-Jones Shines in Spartans Loss to Air Force

BOX SCORE (PDF) —Marisa Davis-Jones scored a career-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds to lead San José State women's basketball (2-12, 0-3 MW) in a 77-64 loss to Air Force (7-8, 2-1 MW) on Thursday night. Davis-Jones was efficient from the field, connecting on nine of...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Moore Scores 22, But Spartans Come Up Just Short in Boise

BOX SCORE (PDF) BOISE, Idaho - Omari Moore scored 22 points, 18 in the second half, but the San José State (11-5, 2-1 MW) comeback fell just short as the Spartans lost at Boise State (11-4, 1-1 MW), 67-64, Tuesday evening inside ExtraMile Arena. Moore, who recorded his fifth...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Stanford Distances Itself From Now-Viral ‘Harmful Language’ List

Stanford University administrators have publicly distanced themselves from a now-viral “harmful language” list published by the University’s IT department in December. In a statement sent to the Stanford community on Wednesday, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne wrote that the list of terms, which included commonly spoken phrases like “you guys” and “American,” did not reflect official university policy.
STANFORD, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
lacademie.com

13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023

Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native takes reins as mayor of Northern California’s largest city

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan has been sworn in as mayor of Northern California’s largest city. The Harvard-educated 40-year-old businessman turned politician grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti Road near Pinto Lake. His mother taught at a Catholic school in Salinas, and his father was a letter carrier in Pebble Beach.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storm updates: live blog

OAKLAND - A major storm marched into the Bay Area Wednesday, whipping the region with strong winds and heavy downpours. The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity. The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch until Thursday night. High wind warnings have also been issued.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain cancels school in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The South San Francisco Unified School District is closing all schools Thursday because of the pounding rain pummeling through the region. Thursday is a minimum day. Afterschool care will be available for essential workers who can't take time off. Heavy rain accompanied by 40 to...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy