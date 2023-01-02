Read full article on original website
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Man Unable to Spend Christmas With His Family Because His Wife Didn't Wake Him Up in Time to Catch His Flight
Having difficulty with one's in-laws is an age-old phenomenon that has been facing families for generations. The everyday realities of family life have rarely made such relations a smooth process. Conflicting values, divergent ideas, and strong personalities complicate matters even further. In this way, as you're about to discover, it is not shocking to find oneself in a relationship with one's in-laws that can be strained at best or untenable at worst.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Sydney Sweeney is new face of Armani fragrance
Sydney Sweeney is the new face of Armani's MY WAY fragrance campaign. The 25-year-old actress - known for her roles as Cassie Howard in HBO drama 'Euphoria' - has teamed up with Armani Beauty for the new MY WAY Parfum, which is set to launch on January 30.
‘Harry Potter’ actor Harry Melling says transgender rights are ‘very simple’ issue
Harry Melling says transgender rights are a “very simple” issue after the backlash against ‘Harry Potter’ writer JK Rowling. The 33-year-old actor, who found fame after playing Dudley Dursley in the wizard film franchise, says he can “only speak for himself” amid the furore surrounding JK’s comments on the transgender community, but says he supports the freedom for anyone to choose to identify in whatever manner they choose.
Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband
Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
Fans Think Lea Michele Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Her Latest Post: 'What Did She Do To Her Face?'
Lea Michele has faced quite a lot of controversy over the years, be it her rumored and unverified reading struggles or the bullying allegations she faced for her on-set behavior – but the latest thing to get social media talking is the 36-year-old Glee alum’s appearance, as her face looks thinner, more sculpted, and a completely different shape altogether in some of her latest pictures!
Jennifer Lopez hails 2022 as one of her best years
Jennifer Lopez says 2022 was one of the best years of her life. The singer, 53, made the declaration in an Instagram post on Monday (02.01.23) in which she posted pictures from January to December, along with unseen pictures from her August wedding to Ben Affleck.
'There's a blonde girl in my house with ropes tied to all four of her limbs...' The stars who have shared their STRANGEST dreams!
They say dreams can reveal a lot about a person’s subconscious. Whether it’s repressed memories, fears, anxieties or they’re trying to tell you something - dreams can manifest themselves in peculiar ways.
Paulina Porizkova is 'comfortable' in her own skin
Paulina Porizkova is "finally comfortable" in her own skin. The 57-year-old model shared a topless selfie on Instagram this week as she reflected on the year ahead, and her relationship with her own body.
Stephen 't'Witch' Boss laid to rest
Stephen 't'Witch' Boss has been laid to rest. The DJ - who served as a producer on 'The Ellen DeGeneres SHow' from 2014 until its conclusion in 2022 - took his own life in December and is said to have now been laid to rest on Wednesday (04.01.22) in a small ceremony with a "larger celebration" set to take place in the future.
Gabrielle Union: My marriage was dysfunctional from day one
Gabrielle Union says her first marriage was "dysfunctional" from the very start. The 50-year-old actress initially tied the knot with NFL player Chris Howard, 47, in 2001 but they split in 2005 and she has now admitted that neither of them felt that their marriage should "get in the way" of them dating other people and so they both felt "entitled" to be unfaithful to one another.
