Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Fans Think Lea Michele Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Her Latest Post: 'What Did She Do To Her Face?'
Lea Michele has faced quite a lot of controversy over the years, be it her rumored and unverified reading struggles or the bullying allegations she faced for her on-set behavior – but the latest thing to get social media talking is the 36-year-old Glee alum’s appearance, as her face looks thinner, more sculpted, and a completely different shape altogether in some of her latest pictures!
Black Hills Pioneer
Sienna Miller records sleep series
Sienna Miller has recorded a sleep series for Audible. The 'Alfie' star is following in the footsteps of fellow screen star Jamie Dornan by lending her voice to a new project called 'Sleep Sound with Sienna Miller' which features "immersive soundscapes" with narration from the 41-year-old actress.
Black Hills Pioneer
Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband
Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
Black Hills Pioneer
'Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got, I'm still Jenny from the block!' She's back with new music in 2023, but what are Jennifer Lopez's greatest ever hits?
Jennifer Lopez is to make one of the most hotly anticipated musical comebacks of 2023. J.Lo described 2022 as one of the best years of her life following her romantic reconciliation and marriage to Ben Affleck, and that has inspired songs for her new album.
Black Hills Pioneer
Stephen 't'Witch' Boss laid to rest
Stephen 't'Witch' Boss has been laid to rest. The DJ - who served as a producer on 'The Ellen DeGeneres SHow' from 2014 until its conclusion in 2022 - took his own life in December and is said to have now been laid to rest on Wednesday (04.01.22) in a small ceremony with a "larger celebration" set to take place in the future.
Black Hills Pioneer
Phoebe Bridgers is mourning death of her dad
Phoebe Bridgers’ dad has died. The 28-year-old singer shared the news in a post on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself when she was younger listening to music through headphones with her father by her side, which she captioned: “Rest in peace dad.”
Black Hills Pioneer
'There's a blonde girl in my house with ropes tied to all four of her limbs...' The stars who have shared their STRANGEST dreams!
They say dreams can reveal a lot about a person’s subconscious. Whether it’s repressed memories, fears, anxieties or they’re trying to tell you something - dreams can manifest themselves in peculiar ways.
Black Hills Pioneer
David Bowie: The life story you may not know
Stacker compiled 25 things about David Bowie's life that you may not know, drawing from biographies, magazine interviews, and movie and music databases.
