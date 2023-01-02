Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
Cher showcases incredible diamond on Twitter for Christmas… but is it an engagement ring?
(CNN) -- Cher had enough ice on hand for more than just holiday cocktails this weekend, but she's remaining mum for now on whether it means wedding bells are in her near future. The legendary entertainer, who has been linked to rapper and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, posted an...
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ Relationship Timeline
Showing off their love. Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards' romance has been a topic of conversation — and that is exactly how they like it. The couple took their relationship public in November 2022 after they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles. Following the PDA-filled outing, fans quickly took to social media to […]
iheart.com
Potty time and Cher's new ring
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the winner of the four-day holiday box office -- a weekend impacted greatly by this weekend's winter storm. The sequel film raked in at least 90-million dollars from Friday through Monday. Studios dealt with numerous theater closures during what's normally one of the year's busiest movie-going weekends. The Hollywood Reporter says the Christmas weekend's total revenue could be down as much as 33-percent from last year. The animated "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" brought in 20-million dollars over the four days to finish second.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Britney Spears Shows Off Weird Dance Moves In Confusing Clip As Fans Grow Concerned Of Endless Social Media Rants
The saga of Britney Spears' weird social media posts continue. On Tuesday, December 20, the pop star took to Instagram to share more odd dancing videos and naked photos, both of which were accompanied by equally strange captions about her recent trip to Mexico. "Nights in Mexico - I’ve been there alone a couple of times and honestly have no idea how I did it … it’s a hot spot !!!" Spears began the caption of the video, which showed her grooving in a red and black mini dress, her messy blonde locks in her face. "But with what I’ve...
Britney Spears’s Supposed “Big Day Out” Includes Odd Behavior at LA Restaurant
Heads up everyone — there’s a chance Britney Spears may have left her house on the weekend of her birthday! Anyone who has been following her account closely knows the only kind of content she posts that shows herself is always from within her home, usually some kind of wild dance video or modeling shots in the foyer of her living room.
'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps
Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽♂️🧘♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Britney Spears Bizarrely Tells Estranged Mom Lynne They Can Have 'Coffee Together Now' & 'Talk About It' After Public Spat
Ready to make amends? Months after Britney Spears and mom Lynne Spears got into a public squabble on social media, the princess of pop appears to be waving the white flag.Despite rejecting her estranged mom's apology earlier this year for her role in her conservatorship, going so far as to tell Lynne to "go f**k yourself," Britney invited her to sit down for a much-needed one-on-one chat.Britney offered her mom a sit down via the caption of yet another confusing Instagram post that featured her smirking at the camera while black eyeliner surrounds her eyes. The photo was taken from...
Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch
Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date With Actor Paul Mescal in London After Watching His Play
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London's West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16,...
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Supermodel Legs After Holiday Trip To Aspen With Pals Hailey & Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner showed off her model curves while getting off a private jet this week. Keeping cozy after her lavish holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado, with celeb pals like Hailey and Justin Bieber, the 818 founder, 27, stepped off the plane in skintight black leggings that complimented her legs and a fitted black turtleneck underneath a cropped jacket.Jenner — who went makeup free — kept her brown locks down and shielded her eyes from the Los Angeles sun with black sunglasses as she made her way into a vehicle, as seen in photos. SINGLE OR TAKEN? THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER KLAN'S...
Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai, 2, clutches $3,700 Prada purse in rare photo
Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, celebrated New Year’s Eve in style. The supermodel shared a rare photo of her 2-year-old on her Instagram Stories to ring in 2023, stopping short of sharing Khai’s face but giving fans a look at her chic countdown outfit: pint-sized black-and-gold pajamas covered in a festive print and paired with a matching crystal-embellished Prada Cleo Bag ($3,700). “Happy New Year, y’all!” Hadid, 27, captioned her post. “Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.” The catwalker welcomed her first child with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020; while she and the former One Direction singer broke up in October...
Fans speculate that Selena Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz’s brother Bradley amid New Year’s Eve celebrations
Fans are currently speculating that Selena Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz Beckham’s brother, Bradley, after the singer spend New Year’s Eve celebrating with the Peltz-Beckham family. The 30-year-old actor has been spotted with Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on multiple occasions. In November, Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself having dinner with the couple and their family, including Bradley.On Monday, Gomez also took to Instagram to share several photos of her with Brooklyn and Nicola in Los Cabos, Mexico for New Year’s Eve. The images also featured many candid snaps of the trio, including one of...
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Comments / 0