East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview

What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor

Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Khary Crump has felony assault charge dismissed in plea deal

Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump had his felony assault charge from a tunnel attack following a loss at Michigan dismissed as part of a plea deal. Crump on Thursday afternoon plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly person jostling while appearing virtually in front of Washtenaw County’s 14-A1 District Court Judge Cedric Simpson.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Nebraska vs. Michigan State basketball prediction & pick: Tue, 1/3

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans are 9-4 to start the year, and after dropping back-to-back games a month ago, they’ve won four straight. They...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23

JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Powers Catholic hosts Beecher for high school basketball

Powers Catholic hosts Beecher for high school basketball. Powers’ Javontae Ross (11) jumps to make a shot at the net during a high school basketball game between Flint Powers Catholic and Beecher high schools in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.Get Photo. 5 / 35. Powers Catholic hosts Beecher...
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Concord holds off Homer in Big 8 clash

CONCORD – Early in the third quarter of Thursday’s Big 8 clash with Homer, Concord’s Mehki Wingfield picked up personal foul number three, and then moments later number four. That put the Yellowjackets’ 6-foot-4 junior on the bench in what at that point was a tie game...
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Reading holds off late Homer rally

HOMER – A 15-point Reading lead shrank to five late in Tuesday’s Big 8 girls basketball game, but the Rangers held on to beat Homer 50-44. The Rangers led 45-30 early in the fourth before a flurry of Trojans baskets but enough free throws and defensive stops by Reading preserved the win.
HOMER, MI

