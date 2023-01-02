Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview
What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor
Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential: Michigan State riding win streak into rivalry game with Michigan
EAST LANSING, MI -- New year, new Michigan State basketball?. Tom Izzo and company certainly got 2023 off to a solid start on Tuesday, leading from start to finish and cruising to an easy win against Nebraska at the Breslin Center. On episode 97 of MLive’s Spartan Confidential podcast, reporters...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Keon Coleman to forgo basketball season, focus on football
EAST LANSING – Keon Coleman won’t be playing basketball this season after all. A week after the Michigan State wide receiver began practicing with the Spartans basketball team in preparation for playing in 2023, the program announced on Tuesday that Coleman will instead focus on preparing for spring football.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan men struggle in MAC basketball opening loss
Just days after having his best performance as a collegiate player, Emoni Bates’ showing on Tuesday wasn’t enough to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team secure a win. The Ypsilanti native scored a career-high 36 points in a loss to South Carolina on Friday but shot...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Khary Crump has felony assault charge dismissed in plea deal
Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump had his felony assault charge from a tunnel attack following a loss at Michigan dismissed as part of a plea deal. Crump on Thursday afternoon plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly person jostling while appearing virtually in front of Washtenaw County’s 14-A1 District Court Judge Cedric Simpson.
MLive.com
Nebraska vs. Michigan State basketball prediction & pick: Tue, 1/3
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans are 9-4 to start the year, and after dropping back-to-back games a month ago, they’ve won four straight. They...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: The Spartan’s best half in a long time
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opened December with a loss, but as the calendar turned to 2023, it hasn’t lost since. The Spartans resumed Big ten play by beating Nebraska, 74-56, at home on Tuesday night.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams trending up entering 2023
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams from the Ann Arbor area have started to establish themselves after the first month of the season. MLive has listed three teams who are trending up along with the first power rankings of the season below.
MLive.com
Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23
JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
MLive.com
See the first MLive girls basketball rankings in the Jackson area for the 2022-23 season
JACKSON -- A new year is upon us and we are well underway in a new season of high school basketball. With that, it is time to look at the first batch of girls basketball rankings in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area basketball scoreboard for Jan. 3, 2023
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Zoie Bamm becomes Columbia Central’s all-time leading scorer in loss
Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm became the program’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday in a 49-37 loss to Tecumseh. She had 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting to go with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. That gives her 1,138 career points to break the record previously held by Emily Stewart.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: Cabana, Stephens keep Chelsea boys’ win streak rolling
Chelsea’s boys basketball team hasn’t missed a beat since the season began and that didn’t stop on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs picked up an impressive 72-56 72-56 win over Roseville to remain unbeaten on the year.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3
Teams are starting to come back from their holiday breaks and get back into the swing of a basketball season. Here are the scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3.
MLive.com
Powers Catholic hosts Beecher for high school basketball
Powers Catholic hosts Beecher for high school basketball. Powers’ Javontae Ross (11) jumps to make a shot at the net during a high school basketball game between Flint Powers Catholic and Beecher high schools in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.Get Photo. 5 / 35. Powers Catholic hosts Beecher...
MLive.com
Concord holds off Homer in Big 8 clash
CONCORD – Early in the third quarter of Thursday’s Big 8 clash with Homer, Concord’s Mehki Wingfield picked up personal foul number three, and then moments later number four. That put the Yellowjackets’ 6-foot-4 junior on the bench in what at that point was a tie game...
MLive.com
Reading holds off late Homer rally
HOMER – A 15-point Reading lead shrank to five late in Tuesday’s Big 8 girls basketball game, but the Rangers held on to beat Homer 50-44. The Rangers led 45-30 early in the fourth before a flurry of Trojans baskets but enough free throws and defensive stops by Reading preserved the win.
