WTVM
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old suspect is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him for a New Year’s Eve robbery. Police say on Jan. 4, Travis Jerome Johnson, Jr., of Alexander City, Alabama, was arrested for a crime that initially occurred near the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive on New Year’s Eve.
selmasun.com
Shooting in Montgomery leaves two juveniles injured, 18-year-old dead
An 18-year-old teenager was killed and two juveniles were injured after a shooting in Montgomery on Tuesday night. According to AL.com police and fire medics received a call at 11:45 p.m. after the three who were shot entered a hospital. 18-year-old Willie Grant died of his injury. The shooting reportedly...
WSFA
Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Auburn police arrest two teenagers on burglary, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business. Police found the suspects near the business shortly […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police: 2022 Homicide Numbers Drop from 2021, 2020
The Montgomery Police Department has released its homicide numbers for 2022, which show a drop from the previous two years. Montgomery police say in 2022, there were 61 homicides. MPD says 66% of those cases have been solved. By comparison, 2021 had 77 homicides. 81% of those cases were solved.
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
WSFA
Man killed in triple Montgomery shooting involving 2 minors identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday that also involved two injured juveniles. Montgomery police officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. where they learned that Willie Grant, 18, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries. Police said the two unnamed juveniles suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
18-year-old sought in deadly Alexander City shooting
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old wanted in a deadly shooting in Alexander City. Dental Davis is charged with capital murder in the Dec. 29 slaying of an unidentified 18-year-old victim. Police Chief James Easterwood told news outlets the shooting happened at 10:33 p.m. on Thomas Street. Central Alabama Crime...
unionspringsherald.com
Smith charged with shooting
Union Springs police have charged a man with the shooting death of Sidney Freeman on Christmas Eve. According to police, Jarquavious Ahmad Smith, 18, of Union Springs, has been charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied residence, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. According to court documents, the shooting...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
selmasun.com
Selma man dies after single vehicle crash in Monroe County
A man from Selma died after a single vehicle crash that occurred in Monroe County on Dec. 26. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the victim as Matthew C. Hamm, 29. According to the agency, Hamm was a passenger inside of a vehicle that left the road and struck...
WTVM
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects. On December 22, the suspects entered Best Buy in Tiger Town Parkway at approximately 1:34 p.m., where they stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. Surveillance video shows the first suspect,...
WSFA
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
WSFA
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
YAHOO!
Suspect in custody for Montgomery man's shooting death
Montgomery police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Danyell Brown, 43, of Montgomery. Sherman Stovall, 41, of Montgomery faces a murder charge and is jailed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond. Montgomery police and paramedics were called to the 410 block of Carmichael Road at...
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
etxview.com
Alexander City police investigating fatal shooting
The Alexander City Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Thursday night. Alexander City deputy police Chief James Easterwood said police officers initially responded to Thomas Street in Alexander City after receiving a call at approximately 10:33 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim. According to Easterwood, police arrived...
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
WSFA
Montgomery woman killed in New Year’s Eve crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a New Year’s Eve crash that left a woman dead. According to police, units responded to the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road around 8 a.m. Saturday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, police said the driver...
WSFA
Major delays after 6-vehicle crash on I-85 near Ann Street
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays, according to Montgomery police. Montgomery police say the crash happened at about 8 a.m. near Ann Street and involved six vehicles. Multiple drivers sustained minor injuries. Cameras in the area...
