An Agency man was left with moderate injuries after a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Buchanan County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Agency resident Wesley E. Jones was driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Buchanan COunty Route FF in Agency when he swere4ved to miss an animal in the road. That move sent his vehicle off the west side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and then hit a tree before overturning and coming to rest on its top in both lanes of the roadway.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO