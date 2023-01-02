ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

Hutch Post

BROWN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, Hood, Texas, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastbound 260th Road at U.S. 75 one half mile east of Sabetha.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a Texas driver on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 260th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.
SABETHA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

A 22-year-old Atchison, Kansas man surrender to authorities Wednesday following a fatal car crash early Monday morning. Authorities in Atchison say at about 2 A.M. Monday they attempted to make a stop on a 2002 Mini Cooper that was driving recklessly. That vehicle fled but was found a short time later after leaving the roadway and coming to rest on its top in a residential yard.
ATCHISON, KS
KAKE TV

SABETHA, Kan. (KAKE) - A northeast Kansas couple was killed in a crash on Wednesday when their vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a highway intersection. The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 75 at 260th Road just east of Sabetha. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports an eastbound Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign at U.S. 75 but then entered the intersection and into the path of a southbound Ford-F150.
SABETHA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident

A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
MAYSVILLE, MO
WIBW

Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Agency man Hurt In Tuesday Evening Accident

An Agency man was left with moderate injuries after a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Buchanan County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Agency resident Wesley E. Jones was driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Buchanan COunty Route FF in Agency when he swere4ved to miss an animal in the road. That move sent his vehicle off the west side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and then hit a tree before overturning and coming to rest on its top in both lanes of the roadway.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

One person dies, another with ‘serious injuries’ in Lawrence collision

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision in Lawrence left one person dead and another with “serious injuries.”. According to a Facebook post from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, officers were called to respond to a crash before midnight Sunday at the intersection of 6th and Iowa. Two cars were involved in the collision, with one occupant trapped in each.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says, around 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officials received a 911 call of a possible shooting and battery near U.S. Highway 36 and Timber Rd.
HIAWATHA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.

FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
CRAIG, MO
WIBW

One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
TOPEKA, KS

