Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took placeCJ CoombsAtchison, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Related
Kansas couple killed after SUV, pickup crash
BROWN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, Hood, Texas, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastbound 260th Road at U.S. 75 one half mile east of Sabetha.
One dead after single vehicle crash in Atchison
One person is dead, 3 others injured following an early morning crash in Atchison. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, One dead after single vehicle crash in Atchison
WIBW
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a Texas driver on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 260th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.
northwestmoinfo.com
Atchison, KS Man Surrenders Following Fatal Crash
A 22-year-old Atchison, Kansas man surrender to authorities Wednesday following a fatal car crash early Monday morning. Authorities in Atchison say at about 2 A.M. Monday they attempted to make a stop on a 2002 Mini Cooper that was driving recklessly. That vehicle fled but was found a short time later after leaving the roadway and coming to rest on its top in a residential yard.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KAKE TV
Kansas couple killed in crash after failing to yield, patrol says
SABETHA, Kan. (KAKE) - A northeast Kansas couple was killed in a crash on Wednesday when their vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a highway intersection. The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 75 at 260th Road just east of Sabetha. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports an eastbound Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign at U.S. 75 but then entered the intersection and into the path of a southbound Ford-F150.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
WIBW
Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
northwestmoinfo.com
Agency man Hurt In Tuesday Evening Accident
An Agency man was left with moderate injuries after a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Buchanan County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Agency resident Wesley E. Jones was driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Buchanan COunty Route FF in Agency when he swere4ved to miss an animal in the road. That move sent his vehicle off the west side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and then hit a tree before overturning and coming to rest on its top in both lanes of the roadway.
Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
3 adults, 2 children hurt in crash Monday night on I-35 in Olathe
One adult suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night that also injured 3 children and another adult on Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road.
Agency man injured after car overturn when he swerves to avoid animal
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by Wesley E. Jones, 30, Agency, was southbound on Route FF in Agency. The driver swerved to miss an animal. The car...
WIBW
One person dies, another with ‘serious injuries’ in Lawrence collision
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision in Lawrence left one person dead and another with “serious injuries.”. According to a Facebook post from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, officers were called to respond to a crash before midnight Sunday at the intersection of 6th and Iowa. Two cars were involved in the collision, with one occupant trapped in each.
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a Kansas City home have identified the victim as 45-year-old Marcus R Benson. Just after 8p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they...
WIBW
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says, around 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officials received a 911 call of a possible shooting and battery near U.S. Highway 36 and Timber Rd.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.
FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
One critically injured in crash near 39th Terrace
One person is critically injured after a crash Saturday night near 39th Terrace and Broadway, according to Kansas City Police Department.
WIBW
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
Comments / 0