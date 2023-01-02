ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

CANCELLED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Autauga Co. Until 2 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * At 110 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located over Vida Junction, or 13 miles northwest of. Prattville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma under tornado watch until 5 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for Selma until 5 p.m. and other counties in the western portion of the Black Belt. According to the U.S. National Weather Service a round is making its way from Mississippi. Communities farther east may be included in the watch throughout the day. Another...
SELMA, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
selmasun.com

Tornado causes damage to Marion homes

During Tuesday's round of storms throughout Alabama, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Perry County and caused damages to several homes. The storm lifted a mobile home on County Road 29 about three miles north or Marion in Perry County, according to Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough. “Representatives from...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery homes sustain damage from possible tornado

A possible tornado has caused damages in east Montgomery after a round of severe thunderstorms hit Alabama on Tuesday night. According to media reports homes, vehicles and a number of trees were damaged during the storms. An estimated 50 homes were damaged, said a report from AL.com. Despite the destruction...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms

Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County under Tornado watch

Perry County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. today. As with other counties the timeframe of severe weather is 11 a.m. to early Wednesday morning. Other threats today include flooding, potentially damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail. The Perry County Commission says that all government operations...
wbrc.com

School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
CENTREVILLE, AL
WSFA

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. A mainly quiet day today with mainly cloudy skies and some isolated showers will give way to a much more active day tomorrow... Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County

Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Marengo County EMA says avoid Highway 80 due to flooding

Marengo County EMA warns residents to avoid Highway 80 near the Red Barn due to flooding on the roadway as of noon on Tuesday. Demopolis Police department is assisting with traffic. Heavy rain and severe storms are passing through the area on Tuesday through the early hours of Wednesday. Residents...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best

When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

