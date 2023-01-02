Read full article on original website
Related
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
alabamawx.com
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Autauga Co. Until 2 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * At 110 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located over Vida Junction, or 13 miles northwest of. Prattville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to...
selmasun.com
Selma under tornado watch until 5 p.m.
A tornado watch is in effect for Selma until 5 p.m. and other counties in the western portion of the Black Belt. According to the U.S. National Weather Service a round is making its way from Mississippi. Communities farther east may be included in the watch throughout the day. Another...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
selmasun.com
Tornado causes damage to Marion homes
During Tuesday's round of storms throughout Alabama, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Perry County and caused damages to several homes. The storm lifted a mobile home on County Road 29 about three miles north or Marion in Perry County, according to Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough. “Representatives from...
Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
selmasun.com
Montgomery homes sustain damage from possible tornado
A possible tornado has caused damages in east Montgomery after a round of severe thunderstorms hit Alabama on Tuesday night. According to media reports homes, vehicles and a number of trees were damaged during the storms. An estimated 50 homes were damaged, said a report from AL.com. Despite the destruction...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms
Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
selmasun.com
Perry County under Tornado watch
Perry County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. today. As with other counties the timeframe of severe weather is 11 a.m. to early Wednesday morning. Other threats today include flooding, potentially damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail. The Perry County Commission says that all government operations...
wbrc.com
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
WSFA
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. A mainly quiet day today with mainly cloudy skies and some isolated showers will give way to a much more active day tomorrow... Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a...
alabamanews.net
Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County
Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
selmasun.com
Water line shutdowns in Marion are finished after maintenance of damaged lines were completed
Marion Sewer and Water has completed maintenance to water lines and is finished with shutting down water lines to conduct the fixes of damage from recent inclement weather and tornadoes. In a post on social media on Wednesday from water operator Brian Moore, the city said the water system is...
selmasun.com
Marengo County EMA says avoid Highway 80 due to flooding
Marengo County EMA warns residents to avoid Highway 80 near the Red Barn due to flooding on the roadway as of noon on Tuesday. Demopolis Police department is assisting with traffic. Heavy rain and severe storms are passing through the area on Tuesday through the early hours of Wednesday. Residents...
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery
Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning. The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area. The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area. Montgomery Co....
selmasun.com
Uniontown City Council meeting rescheduled to Jan. 16 as storms continue Tuesday
Uniontown rescheduled its City Council meeting due to severe weather on Tuesday. The Jan. 3 meeting has been moved to Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the city auditorium. For more information, visit the city's Facebook page here.
Comments / 0