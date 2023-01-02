ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
AURORA, NC
WITN

All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir and Duplin counties work on storm damage repairs

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Over in Lenoir and Duplin counties, residents and city crews are doing what they can now to repair some of the damages caused by the storms on January 4th. School officials at South Lenoir High School are working on cleaning up, as well as a Beulaville family not too far away. […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Repairs continue after storm damage South Lenoir High School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency service crews are working day in and day out to repair the damage from strong storms and straight line winds at South Lenoir High School. South Lenoir Athletic Director, David Combs says, “As we walked outside when the wind calmed down, we saw the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigate homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone. James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies. Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Drought Update; Some improvement for a few counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update show a slight reduction in the drought status for southern counties. Pamlico, Carteret, eastern Beaufort, southern Craven, eastern Jones, and eastern Onslow counties were downgraded from “moderate” to “abnormally dry” status. Most other areas remain in moderate drought status as we head into 2023 on a very dry note.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A gas station employee in Lenoir County is arrested for stealing several gift cards worth over $1,000. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Mickayla Greene was arrested Wednesday after deputies investigated reports of larceny by an employee at the Speedway on 1660 Highway 1155.
WITN

First Alert Weather Day: Storms dying out over the East leads to calmer night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to an increased threat of severe weather this afternoon, however many of those storms have died out. The cold front we’ve been tracking the past several days has held together better than anticipated which created a riper environment for severe thunderstorms earlier today. The atmosphere has since stabilized, creating calmer conditions through the overnight hours.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
PITT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

EMS Vehicle Struck At Scene Of Traffic Accident

SELMA – A Johnston County EMS medic SUV was struck while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The initial accident was reported around 8:30am Thursday on Highway 39 at Little Divine Road. A silver Chevrolet and while Honda collided at the intersection, causing several injuries. The Johnston...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

