Ohio State basketball: Late turnover dooms Buckeyes

Stop me if you’ve heard this before; the Ohio State Buckeyes lost on a late last-second play against the number one team in the country. This time, it was the Ohio State basketball team after they held a lead late in the game. They threw the ball away and lost it.
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
