kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Mayor Year in Review, Part One
Pella Mayor Don DeWaard discusses the year 2022 for the City of Pella. Part two of his interview airs Friday. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Eric Hoffman
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Eric Hoffman, Department of Natural Resource Officer about hunting and ice fishing. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Joint Legislative Preview Meeting Tonight
The Indianola City Council, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Indianola Community School Board, and Indianola Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees will all meet in a joint meeting this evening, for a Pre-Legislative Session and Joint Board Meeting. The boards and councils will hear legislative priorities from State Senator Julian Garrett and State Representative Brooke Boden, with all the entities then discussing their priorities for 2023, followed by a social event. The joint meeting begins at 6pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Reviews Building Strategies
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday, which included a work session centered around building strategies for the city as they look towards new facilities for city hall and the library. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the process centers around keeping partners involved from the beginning so everyone can keep up with the process.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Pearson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tyler Pearson, Career and College Readiness Coordinator for Knoxville High School as we discuss helping students figure out what they want to do with their lives following high school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
kniakrls.com
Outgoing Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock Looks Back on Completed Projects
Retiring Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock elected to not run for re-election to the board in 2022, with Supervisor Mark Snell now representing District 1 after running unopposed. DeKock tells KNIA News he wanted to be able to spend more time with his young family and in his profession as a lawyer, but he looks back proudly on his time with the board, which included the completion of the Warren County Justice Center and E-911 projects during his time, both of which were not close to completion at the beginning of his term. DeKock also said he isn’t sure what the future looks like as far as running for office again, but for now no plans are in place to do so. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Rev. Sara Palmer
Rev. Sara Palmer, 77, of Chariton, Iowa passed away on January 2, 2023. Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chariton First Presbyterian Church. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. Memorials may be made in Sara’s name to the Chariton Public Library or Heifer International – www.heifer.org.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
kniakrls.com
Iowa Learning Farms Workshop Jan. 24 Near Oskaloosa
Iowa Learning Farms will host a cover crop workshop on Tuesday, January 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Steve Boender’s Farm near Oskaloosa. The free event is open to farmers and landowners and includes a complimentary meal. Cover crops offer many benefits to farmers and landowners including,...
kniakrls.com
Alberta Pol
Funeral services for Alberta Pol, age 93, of Pella, will be held at 10:30am, Monday, January 9th at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00pm, Sunday at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council Met Tuesday
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session last night. On the agenda was a resolution for approving plans, specifications, form of contract, notice to bidders and estimate of cost and ordering bids for Edwards Park improvements. Discussion centered on getting rid of brush and the standing water in the...
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Ready for First Meeting of 2023
The Pella City Council will discuss a significant update to the proposed rec center project at their first meeting of the new year. During policy and planning, representatives with Shive-Hattery will provide an update ahead of proposed public input sessions as soon as next week. The council will also hold...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors Hold Organizational Meeting
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held their first meeting of the new board Tuesday, swearing in re-elected member Crystal McIntyre and newly elected Mark Snell, with Darren Heater selected to serve as the new board chair. The organizational meeting included setting meeting times, the authorization to pay claims, holidays, and mileage reimbursement.
kniakrls.com
Sandholdt named President of Sheriff and Deputies Association
Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt was elected President of the Iowa Sheriffs and Deputies Association at the groups’ annual winter conference in Des Moines in December. The association consists of 2,389 members across the state in all 99 counties. Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News, “I was very humbled I was...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State lands 2024 four-star center JT Rock
Lincoln junior center JT Rock reaches around the rim for a layup against Harrisburg on Dec. 13, 2022. Syndication: Argus Leader. T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have made another big statement in recruiting the upper Midwest. Iowa State has landed a commitment from the four-star class of 2024 center JT...
kniakrls.com
ICYF Looks Back on Successful 2022
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation entered into 2023 after having held multiple successful events throughout 2022, including the annual Back to School Bash, Trunk or Treat, and Breakfast with Santa. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Nehring tells KNIA News every event is unique, and trying to better the community however possible.
kniakrls.com
Career Readiness is Moved to March for Knoxville Students
Tyler Pearson is the Career and College Readiness Coordinator for the Knoxville School District. Last year Career Week at Knoxville was held in January, this year it will be moved to March 8 and 9. The students learn about jobs and employment opportunities, not just in Marion County, but across the state and nation, according to Pearson.
KCCI.com
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
