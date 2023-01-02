Read full article on original website
‘I visualized a touchdown’: Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith on his Rose Bowl record-breaker
PASADENA, Calif. — In the buildup to the Rose Bowl, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison “Trey” Wallace III workshopped touchdown celebrations at Penn State’s hotel. And on Monday night, Lambert-Smith got to show off what he decided on. No, Lambert-Smith wasn’t actually hurt when he held his...
Jim Rosecrans, former New York Jet who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee in New York state, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Why Penn State TE Theo Johnson is ‘leaning toward’ returning in 2023
PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State’s equipment truck inched its way down the tunnel. Water from the stands above spilled onto the cement below. The rain-soaked Nittany Lion party was just about ready to move from the Rose Bowl to the team hotel. But tucked behind that truck, leaning...
Susquehanna Township’s Fatorma Mulbah leaves Penn State, enters the transfer portal
Fatorma Mulbah, a former standout at Susquehanna Township, announced his intentions to leave Penn State and find a new home elsewhere in the transfer portal. Mulbah is entering the portal as a graduate and will have three years of eligibility left.
‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind
Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
Diana Tsarnakova, Carley Donnell power State College girls past Williamsport 59-34
Diana Tsarnakova and Carley Donnell turned in a pair of strong performances to propel State College past Williamsport 59-34 Thursday. Tsarnakova and Donnell netted 14 points apiece in the decisive win. Teammate Jordyn Steindl chipped in 13 points, respectively. Mia Nieto led Williamsport with 7 points.
West Perry wrestlers take down Shippensburg in Colonial Division dual meet
The West Perry wrestling team defeated Shippensburg, 59-7, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division dual meet Thursday night. 121: Jackson Rush (WPH) over Trent Ramirez (SAH) (Fall 0:44) 127: Cooper Nace (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 133: Blain Puchalsky (WPH) over Ayden Estep (SAH) (TF 23-8 6:00) 139: Tyler Morrison (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 145: Tucker Seidel (WPH) over Eddie Alcantara (SAH) (Dec 8-3) 152: Carter Nace (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 160: Dominic Frontino (SAH) over Nolen Zeigler (WPH) (MD 15-2) 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 189: Diesel Koser (SAH) over Quade Boden (WPH) (Dec 8-1) 215: Cayden Sleva (WPH) over Patrick Reed (SAH) (Fall 1:34) 285: Anthony D`Angelo (WPH) over Andrew Fry (SAH) (Dec 1-0) 107: Ethan Rea (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 114: Ashtyn Leigh (WPH) over (SAH) (For.)
Cedar Cliff boys’ hot 3-point shooting snaps two-game skid in win over Mifflin County
Cedar Cliff’s boys basketball team may have dropped two straight. But head coach Tigh Savercool felt his team was headed in the right direction. After dropping its second straight contest on Tuesday—a 49-47 road defeat at Palmyra—the Colts put together its top effort of the year in a 64-44 blowout victory at home against Mifflin County to improve to 4-5 on the year.
Carlisle at Northern wrestling live stream: Watch here
PennLive is streaming contests in winter sports all season long, and on Thursday there’s a big wrestling match on tap. The Carlisle Thundering Herd team will travel to Dillsburg to take on the Northern Polar Bears in a conference meet, with the first match starting at 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff girls basketball posts victory over Mifflin County in Keystone Division clash
The Cedar Cliff girls basketball team opened up a large halftime lead and went on to post a 60-19 decision Thursday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. Sydney Weyant and Olivia Jones scored 13 points for the Colts and Taylor Ferraro added 11 more. Thanks for visiting PennLive....
Mifflin County wrestlers best Cedar Cliff in Commonwealth Division dual meet
The Mifflin County wrestling team defeated Cedar Cliff, 45-24, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division dual meet Thursday night. 152: Parker Kearns (MCH) over Evan Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 1:22) 160: Deakon Schaeffer (MCH) over Erik Schriver (CCH) (TF 21-3 0:00) 172: Reese Christine (MCH) over Preston Dent (CCH) (Fall 1:38) 189: Avery Aurand (MCH) over Mike Jones (CCH) (Fall 3:39) 215: Truitt Davis (MCH) over Matt Eisenhower (CCH) (Fall 1:01) 285: Guner Hiller (CCH) over Levi Marks (MCH) (Fall 1:59) 106: Kevin Trimmer (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 113: Gabe Lewis (CCH) over Styers Oden (MCH) (Dec 7-4) 120: Keegan Zeigler (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 126: Kamden Everly (MCH) over Kyle Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 3:14) 132: Blake Aumiller (MCH) over Zach Cutshall (CCH) (MD 13-0) 138: Joshua Weaver (CCH) over Lucas Sheetz (MCH) (Dec 12-8) 145: Jacob Cunningham (MCH) over Liam Gannon (CCH) (Fall 1:39).
Local radio stations are changing their tune this year. Where to find your favorite music
“We’re still here. We’re just in new places,” Jerry Valeri said.
Juniata girls basketball gets by East Juniata in overtime
The Juniata girls basketball team posted a 38-32 overtime victory over East Juniata Thursday night. Ava Shearer scored 16 points and Mariska Beward added 10 for Juniata.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Pa. woman gets 14-day jail sentence for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Lycoming County woman who twice breached the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 14 days in prison followed by two years’ probation. District of Columbia federal Judge Reggie B. Walton on Thursday rejected a defense plea for probation for Tammy A. Bronsburg, 51, of Williamsport.
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting Headache Hill in Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County
I always love visiting new state parks, so I was excited when I finally had a chance to spend some time in Prince Gallitzin State Park in northern Cambria County, PA. And, while there are many fantastic spots to check out in this park, one of the best I uncovered during my visit is Headache Hill.
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
Pa. men left dog tied outside around the Christmas freeze for 64 hours: report
This story has been updated to include information about the condition of the dog. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas Day and leaving it tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. As result...
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
Comments / 0