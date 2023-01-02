ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Jim Rosecrans, former New York Jet who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee in New York state, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry wrestlers take down Shippensburg in Colonial Division dual meet

The West Perry wrestling team defeated Shippensburg, 59-7, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division dual meet Thursday night. 121: Jackson Rush (WPH) over Trent Ramirez (SAH) (Fall 0:44) 127: Cooper Nace (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 133: Blain Puchalsky (WPH) over Ayden Estep (SAH) (TF 23-8 6:00) 139: Tyler Morrison (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 145: Tucker Seidel (WPH) over Eddie Alcantara (SAH) (Dec 8-3) 152: Carter Nace (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 160: Dominic Frontino (SAH) over Nolen Zeigler (WPH) (MD 15-2) 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 189: Diesel Koser (SAH) over Quade Boden (WPH) (Dec 8-1) 215: Cayden Sleva (WPH) over Patrick Reed (SAH) (Fall 1:34) 285: Anthony D`Angelo (WPH) over Andrew Fry (SAH) (Dec 1-0) 107: Ethan Rea (WPH) over (SAH) (For.) 114: Ashtyn Leigh (WPH) over (SAH) (For.)
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff boys’ hot 3-point shooting snaps two-game skid in win over Mifflin County

Cedar Cliff’s boys basketball team may have dropped two straight. But head coach Tigh Savercool felt his team was headed in the right direction. After dropping its second straight contest on Tuesday—a 49-47 road defeat at Palmyra—the Colts put together its top effort of the year in a 64-44 blowout victory at home against Mifflin County to improve to 4-5 on the year.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Mifflin County wrestlers best Cedar Cliff in Commonwealth Division dual meet

The Mifflin County wrestling team defeated Cedar Cliff, 45-24, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division dual meet Thursday night. 152: Parker Kearns (MCH) over Evan Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 1:22) 160: Deakon Schaeffer (MCH) over Erik Schriver (CCH) (TF 21-3 0:00) 172: Reese Christine (MCH) over Preston Dent (CCH) (Fall 1:38) 189: Avery Aurand (MCH) over Mike Jones (CCH) (Fall 3:39) 215: Truitt Davis (MCH) over Matt Eisenhower (CCH) (Fall 1:01) 285: Guner Hiller (CCH) over Levi Marks (MCH) (Fall 1:59) 106: Kevin Trimmer (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 113: Gabe Lewis (CCH) over Styers Oden (MCH) (Dec 7-4) 120: Keegan Zeigler (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 126: Kamden Everly (MCH) over Kyle Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 3:14) 132: Blake Aumiller (MCH) over Zach Cutshall (CCH) (MD 13-0) 138: Joshua Weaver (CCH) over Lucas Sheetz (MCH) (Dec 12-8) 145: Jacob Cunningham (MCH) over Liam Gannon (CCH) (Fall 1:39).
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy