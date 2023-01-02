Both Mexia basketball teams ranked in state's top 10

Mexia High school basketball is a juggernaut as it enters the new year.

Both the Blackcats and Ladycats are ranked in the top 10 in the state in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Class 3A poll.

The Blackcats rose four spots to No. 10 this week. Mexia had a 16-5 record heading into 2023.

The ‘Cats fared well at the In-N-Out Burget Allen Holiday Invitational last week. They defeated Lorena, 51-50. Lorena is ranked No. 4 in this week’s poll. Mexia also routed No. 12 Central Heights, 55-37.

The tourney was the last one for Mexia, which will play exclusively in District 20-3A for the rest of the year. The Blackcats won their only district game before the holiday break. They were scheduled to host Elkhart on Tuesday. They will return to action Friday when they travel to Fairfield for a 7:30 p.m. game.

The Ladycats rose four spots to No. 4 in this week’s rankings. They sport a gaudy 22-1 record, including 3-0 in district. Their three district wins were by an average of 55 points. They included a 90-8 mauling of Palestine Westwood and an 88-14 shellacking of Groesbeck.

Defending state champion Fairfield is the top-ranked team. Mexia travels to Fairfield on Friday for a district matchup at 6 p.m.

The only other teams ranked ahead of the Ladycats are Tuscola Jim Ned at No. 2 and Holliday at No. 3.

Mexia is coming off the two-day Glen Evans Classic in Troup where they won all four of their games by an average of 33 points.