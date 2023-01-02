ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders' clash

By The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team's success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.

SPAIN

Real Madrid makes its Copa del Rey debut against fourth-division club Carcereno in the round of 32. Madrid and the other three teams in the Spanish Super Cup — Barcelona, Real Betis and Valencia — have not yet played in the competition. Carcereno upset top-flight club Girona in the previous Copa round. Espanyol hosts Celta Vigo in the only matchup between first-division clubs on Tuesday. Villarreal visits Cartagena, Getafe is at Levante, Elche faces Ceuta and Rayo Vallecano visits Sporting Gijon.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

