Pittsfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Detail remains unknown at this time, however when Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw what appeared to be an accident reconstruction. Western Mass News has reached out to Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police respond to shooting on Irving Street

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield responded to a shooting on Irving Street on Tuesday. When crews arrived on-scene, officers found a 19-year old victim laying on the ground in a common hallway with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg. The victim and witnesses were...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized following Chicopee fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire overnight in Chicopee. Chicopee fire officials said crews were called to a cooking fire on Springfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. One person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released. Western Mass...
CHICOPEE, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Woman injured in crash during icy conditions

On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday night news update

In this update, one person has died after a weekend shooting in Springfield, the Springfield Police Department continues to seek the public's help in finding 63-year-old Gary Belder, and a two-car accident in Southwick on New Years Eve in the area of College Highway has taken the life of one person. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Fire damages residential property in Pittsfield

Pittsfield — This morning, the city’s fire department responded to a fire at Blythewood Drive that damaged what the department described as a “log cabin” style residence made out of heavy timber. According to a press release from the department, initially the fire appeared to be...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to car fire on Lowell St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Fire crews responded to a car fire on Lowell Street on Monday night. The flames engulfed the car and the car next to it. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday afternoon news update

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: January 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Three King’s Day was celebrated ahead of the holiday on Friday. Roman Catholics celebrate the holiday as the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts. In Spain, many children get their Christmas presents on this day. Senator Gomez, and State Representatives Gonzalez and Ramos participated in the festivities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for Springfield armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of assaulting multiple police officers last week, has now been arraigned. On Thursday, Western Mass News cameras were rolling, awaiting the arraignment of Joseph Gonzalez. He is accused in the armed robbery at MetroPCS in Springfield last Tuesday and assaulting three police officers. One of them involved in a violent struggle when Gonzalez is accused of grabbing the officer’s gun and firing it, injuring his own hand. However, his defense attorney requested that he not appear in person in court.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Driver plows into fire truck on I-91 in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 91 south in Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning. Public safety dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that a Windsor Locks Fire Department vehicle was involved in the collision just before 4 a.m. State police said the fire...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police: shooting victim found in Springfield parking garage has died

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were clearing the Bridge Street parking garage around 2 a.m. Saturday, after the late-night establishments were closing, when they heard gunfire and saw a fight between two men on Bridge Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield issues mask advisory as COVID cases rise

Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and railbed purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

