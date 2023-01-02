Read full article on original website
Crews respond to scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Detail remains unknown at this time, however when Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw what appeared to be an accident reconstruction. Western Mass News has reached out to Holyoke...
Homeowner finds unexploded fireworks in basement
The Wilbraham Police Department received an unexpected call Wednesday when a resident discovered an old, unexploded explosive device.
West Springfield Police respond to shooting on Irving Street
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield responded to a shooting on Irving Street on Tuesday. When crews arrived on-scene, officers found a 19-year old victim laying on the ground in a common hallway with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg. The victim and witnesses were...
1 hospitalized following Chicopee fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire overnight in Chicopee. Chicopee fire officials said crews were called to a cooking fire on Springfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. One person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released. Western Mass...
Chimney fire causes $100K worth of damage to home on Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield
Around 4:23 a.m., a large log cabin-style home got caught on fire on 154 Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield.
City of Springfield receives complaints of “trash, heavy urine smell and cockroaches” at Edgewater Apartments
Residents of one Springfield apartment complex have been complaining of poor living conditions and safety hazards.
Woman injured in crash during icy conditions
On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
Thursday night news update
In this update, one person has died after a weekend shooting in Springfield, the Springfield Police Department continues to seek the public's help in finding 63-year-old Gary Belder, and a two-car accident in Southwick on New Years Eve in the area of College Highway has taken the life of one person. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Fire damages residential property in Pittsfield
Pittsfield — This morning, the city’s fire department responded to a fire at Blythewood Drive that damaged what the department described as a “log cabin” style residence made out of heavy timber. According to a press release from the department, initially the fire appeared to be...
Springfield crews respond to car fire on Lowell St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Fire crews responded to a car fire on Lowell Street on Monday night. The flames engulfed the car and the car next to it. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
5-year-old boy died after Chicopee house fire on Christmas Eve
A five-year-old boy died after a fire that occurred on Christmas Eve in Chicopee.
West Springfield’s Majestic Theater kicks off 2023 with “Native Gardens”
Wednesday afternoon news update
Town by Town: January 5
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Three King’s Day was celebrated ahead of the holiday on Friday. Roman Catholics celebrate the holiday as the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts. In Spain, many children get their Christmas presents on this day. Senator Gomez, and State Representatives Gonzalez and Ramos participated in the festivities.
Man dies after being found shot in Springfield parking garage on Dec. 31, police say
A man was reportedly shot and killed during an alleged scuffle inside a Springfield parking garage early New Year’s Eve, according to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Springfield police monitored a parking garage on Bridge Street when officers heard gunshots and spotted two...
Arraignment held for Springfield armed robbery suspect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of assaulting multiple police officers last week, has now been arraigned. On Thursday, Western Mass News cameras were rolling, awaiting the arraignment of Joseph Gonzalez. He is accused in the armed robbery at MetroPCS in Springfield last Tuesday and assaulting three police officers. One of them involved in a violent struggle when Gonzalez is accused of grabbing the officer’s gun and firing it, injuring his own hand. However, his defense attorney requested that he not appear in person in court.
Driver plows into fire truck on I-91 in Windsor Locks
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 91 south in Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning. Public safety dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that a Windsor Locks Fire Department vehicle was involved in the collision just before 4 a.m. State police said the fire...
Police: shooting victim found in Springfield parking garage has died
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were clearing the Bridge Street parking garage around 2 a.m. Saturday, after the late-night establishments were closing, when they heard gunfire and saw a fight between two men on Bridge Street.
Springfield issues mask advisory as COVID cases rise
