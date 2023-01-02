ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WJAC TV

Troopers: Trio charged with forgery following traffic stop in Centre Co.

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say three individuals are behind bars and face forgery-related charges following a traffic stop last week in Marion Township. Authorities say the investigation began on Friday morning after a trooper observed a dark-colored BMW, with dark window tint, traveling...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Second man charged in Mifflin Co. fatal shooting in custody

Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — State police announced late Wednesday that 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh, one of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman last month, has been taken into custody. Police say Middaugh is awaiting arraignment. ORIGINAL |. State police in Lewistown announced that an...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Water Authority 'prepared to begin' sinkhole repairs upon word from agencies, insurance

PATTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A massive sinkhole has a number of Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. The sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday's meeting on the situation, a number of area residents say they want answers and relief.
WJAC TV

Box 11 organization aids first responders in Cambria County

A new organization in Cambria County is making an impact in the lives of first responders. Box 11 is a community-based initiative that supports first responders in emergency situations. The group is held a meet and greet event on Wednesday in the public safety building in Johnstown to greet their new volunteers.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Centre Co. church opens food pantry to help those in need

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Centre County has opened a food pantry to help families in need. The food pantry is located outside, behind the church, on Snydertown Road in Walker Township. The pantry includes non-perishable items like pasta, sauce, beans, and breakfast...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner: Windber woman killed after being run over by her own vehicle

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities are providing new details about what led to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in Hollsopple Wednesday afternoon. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says a Windber woman was killed after being run over by her own vehicle in the parking lot of Jet Beer Distributors.
HOLLSOPPLE, PA

