WJAC TV
Man charged in 1995 State College rape case receives new representation
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — An update now in a Centre County rape case where police used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect more than twenty years after they say a woman was brutally attacked in State College. But the suspect, with well-known legal counsel, continues to challenge the...
WJAC TV
Judge dismisses charges against State College man accused of raping young girl
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, a Centre County judge dismissed charges against a State College man accused of raping a young girl. Troopers charged 40-year-old Ryan Harvey last month following an investigation into alleged child abuse. Authorities say the report claimed that Harvey had "forced the girl...
WJAC TV
Man accused of operating 'drug pipeline' from Philadelphia to Centre Co. sentenced
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A man charged for operating a "drug pipeline" from Philadelphia to our region was sentenced Thursday in Centre County court. Authorities say David Blanchett Jr., now age 31, will spend 10 to 30 years behind bars on various drug-related charges. Blanchett was arrested in...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Trio charged with forgery following traffic stop in Centre Co.
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say three individuals are behind bars and face forgery-related charges following a traffic stop last week in Marion Township. Authorities say the investigation began on Friday morning after a trooper observed a dark-colored BMW, with dark window tint, traveling...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Autopsy scheduled after body found at Clearfield Co. park
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield...
WJAC TV
Centre Co. moving forward with renovation plans for former Centre Crest nursing home
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Bringing new life to one of Centre County's best-known buildings, that's the focus of the ongoing multi-million-dollar renovation of the county's former nursing home. For decades, thousands were cared for at the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte. The changing nature of healthcare...
WJAC TV
Centre Co. Commissioner Michael Pipe discusses decision to join Governor-elect's staff
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, the new year begins with new leadership for the county commissioners as one of its long-time chairmen is stepping down to take a position in state government. Tuesday felt like musical chairs at the Centre County commissioners meeting as Commissioner Mark...
WJAC TV
Officials: Several families displaced following early morning apartment fire in Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Officials in Blair County say several families were displaced Thursday following an early morning apartment fire in Altoona. According to 911 dispatchers, crews were called to the apartment building, located at the corner of 3rd Street and 5th Ave., around 12:30 a.m. Authorities say no...
WJAC TV
Officials provide update on recent animal cruelty cases in Clearfield Co.
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — On Tuesday, 6 News spoke with officials with the Clearfield County SPCA for an update on the pair of animal cruelty cases that were first reported on Monday. Lawrence Township police filed dozens of felony counts against two individuals after 36 dead cats were...
WJAC TV
PSP: Second man charged in Mifflin Co. fatal shooting in custody
Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — State police announced late Wednesday that 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh, one of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman last month, has been taken into custody. Police say Middaugh is awaiting arraignment. ORIGINAL |. State police in Lewistown announced that an...
WJAC TV
Water Authority 'prepared to begin' sinkhole repairs upon word from agencies, insurance
PATTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A massive sinkhole has a number of Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. The sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday's meeting on the situation, a number of area residents say they want answers and relief.
WJAC TV
Box 11 organization aids first responders in Cambria County
A new organization in Cambria County is making an impact in the lives of first responders. Box 11 is a community-based initiative that supports first responders in emergency situations. The group is held a meet and greet event on Wednesday in the public safety building in Johnstown to greet their new volunteers.
WJAC TV
Centre Co. church opens food pantry to help those in need
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Centre County has opened a food pantry to help families in need. The food pantry is located outside, behind the church, on Snydertown Road in Walker Township. The pantry includes non-perishable items like pasta, sauce, beans, and breakfast...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Windber woman killed after being run over by her own vehicle
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities are providing new details about what led to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in Hollsopple Wednesday afternoon. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says a Windber woman was killed after being run over by her own vehicle in the parking lot of Jet Beer Distributors.
