Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun.

Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington Ave. and Davis St. for traffic violations. One of the people then tried to flee before getting back in the vehicle, according to police, after which the driver then drove away without ever lowering his window.

A short chase followed, but EPD said officers stopped after the car drove at least 80 mph through parts of Elmira. Some passengers then allegedly fled on foot at different times and were stopped by police.

Minutes later, EPD said the vehicle crashed into a phone pole near Walnut St. and W. Fifth St., ejecting one of the passengers who hit their head. This person was sent to the hospital in critical condition, according to the police report.

The driver was then located near the crash scene and arrested. Police also allegedly found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun in the car.

As a result of the chase, Dionte Henry (22) of Ithaca, Sky Volckhausen (20) of Elmira, and a 14-year-old Elmira teen were arrested. EPD said all have been or will be charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Volckhausen faces additional charges of 1st-degree Reckless Endangerment and 2nd-degree Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

New York State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Elmira Police, Elmira Heights Police, and Horseheads Police assisted in the incident, according to EPD, as well as Elmira Fire and Erway Ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT.

