Read full article on original website
Related
kmrskkok.com
Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
kchkradio.net
Andrew George Stier
Andrew George Stier, age 35 of Jordan, formerly of Belle Plaine, died at his home on Thursday,. December 29, 2022. Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, January 7, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the. Prairie Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, MN. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home,...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
City of Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to purchase The Marsh
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. A longtime integrative wellness center in Minnetonka closed at year's end, and the city is now pursuing a deal to purchase the facility and land. The Marsh was founded by late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker...
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
swnewsmedia.com
Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region
Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Wednesday as snow has continuously fallen for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday,...
25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
kchkradio.net
Dorothy Marie Loney
Dorothy Marie Loney, age 88, of New Prague, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at. Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lanesburgh (rural New Prague). Visitation will...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
kchkradio.net
Dorothy Helen Kadrlik (Spoor)
Dorothy Helen Kadrlik (Spoor) age 84 of Lonsdale, MN passed away peacefully at her home on December 30, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1938 in Montgomery, MN to James and Adeline Jakes. She married Albert Kadrlik on July 27, 1996. They continued to live in Lonsdale and spent winters in Donna, Texas. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Kadrlik; brothers, Marvin and Robert Jakes. She is survived by children, Connie (Doug) Frederick, of Roseville, CA, John Spoor of Waterville, and Roxie (AI) Velishek of Montgomery. grandchildren, Keith (Kelle) Velishek, Derek (Lauren) McDaniels, Jackie (Jon) Konkol, Shannan (Sean) Wolfe; great grandchildren, Lukas, Bella, Brooklynn, Nora, Rhett, Reuben, Charlie, Maisy, Remi, Axton, Huxley, Jason, Hailey, and Noah; step children, Linda Roatch of San Jose, CA, Greg (Barbara) of Papillion, NE, Cindy (Dale) Furrer of Lonsdale, and Pam (Carla) of Minneapolis; step grandchildren, Latricia (Nick) Andersen, Allison (Tim) Schaumburg, Tara (John) Thielen, Kyle (Billie Jo) Furrer and step great grandchildren.
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
kduz.com
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified
Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
Is Minnesota's coldest month trending warmer?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's not just snow pelting Minnesota during this winter storm. Above-freezing temperatures are making it a mixed bag of precipitation for many towns. That warmer weather might make several appearances this month. Is Minnesota's coldest month trending warmer? And what are the implications of rising temperatures?The new year started literally with a warm welcome. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says it was the warmest New Year's Eve in 11 years. A midnight temperature cracking 30 in a month notorious for sending thermometers plunging to bone shivering depths.Pete Boulay is a climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources."Going through about...
1 killed in Wright County crash; driving conditions remain slick for much of the state
MINNESOTA, USA — Officials say a man died Tuesday evening after a truck struck a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, just south of St. Cloud. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the road conditions were snowy and icy after a dangerous winter storm created difficult driving conditions for much of the state.
Winter Storm & Ice Storm Warnings for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings for most of southern Minnesota, in effect from 3:00 pm Monday through 6:00 pm Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning includes Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, and Sibley counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. Total snow.
myklgr.com
National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
Comments / 0