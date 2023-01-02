ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
Andrew George Stier

Andrew George Stier, age 35 of Jordan, formerly of Belle Plaine, died at his home on Thursday,. December 29, 2022. Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, January 7, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the. Prairie Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, MN. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home,...
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region

Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Wednesday as snow has continuously fallen for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday,...
Dorothy Marie Loney

Dorothy Marie Loney, age 88, of New Prague, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at. Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lanesburgh (rural New Prague). Visitation will...
Dorothy Helen Kadrlik (Spoor)

Dorothy Helen Kadrlik (Spoor) age 84 of Lonsdale, MN passed away peacefully at her home on December 30, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1938 in Montgomery, MN to James and Adeline Jakes. She married Albert Kadrlik on July 27, 1996. They continued to live in Lonsdale and spent winters in Donna, Texas. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Kadrlik; brothers, Marvin and Robert Jakes. She is survived by children, Connie (Doug) Frederick, of Roseville, CA, John Spoor of Waterville, and Roxie (AI) Velishek of Montgomery. grandchildren, Keith (Kelle) Velishek, Derek (Lauren) McDaniels, Jackie (Jon) Konkol, Shannan (Sean) Wolfe; great grandchildren, Lukas, Bella, Brooklynn, Nora, Rhett, Reuben, Charlie, Maisy, Remi, Axton, Huxley, Jason, Hailey, and Noah; step children, Linda Roatch of San Jose, CA, Greg (Barbara) of Papillion, NE, Cindy (Dale) Furrer of Lonsdale, and Pam (Carla) of Minneapolis; step grandchildren, Latricia (Nick) Andersen, Allison (Tim) Schaumburg, Tara (John) Thielen, Kyle (Billie Jo) Furrer and step great grandchildren.
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
Is Minnesota's coldest month trending warmer?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's not just snow pelting Minnesota during this winter storm. Above-freezing temperatures are making it a mixed bag of precipitation for many towns. That warmer weather might make several appearances this month. Is Minnesota's coldest month trending warmer? And what are the implications of rising temperatures?The new year started literally with a warm welcome. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says it was the warmest New Year's Eve in 11 years. A midnight temperature cracking 30 in a month notorious for sending thermometers plunging to bone shivering depths.Pete Boulay is a climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources."Going through about...
Winter Storm & Ice Storm Warnings for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings for most of southern Minnesota, in effect from 3:00 pm Monday through 6:00 pm Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning includes Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, and Sibley counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. Total snow.
National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash

A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
