Miami Public Schools breaks ground on new additions to the district
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Public Schools today broke ground on two new construction projects beginning within its district. One of which is the new Central Office, which will be constructed at the current site of the health and wellness building near Nichols Elementary. Officials say this space will house administrative...
Carl Junction High School announces newest Football Head Coach
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction Schools says Todd Hafner is returning to lead the high school football program and serve as the Carl Junction Junior High Athletic Director. School officials say Hafner’s earlier stints at Carl Junction include Assistant Football Coach in 1994 and Head Football Coach for four seasons from 1997 to 2000.
PHS Theater Departments hosts free show ahead of state competition
PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Pittsburg High School Theater Department will today host a send-off performance for its latest production, 'Big Fish'. The cast, crew, and band are preparing to take their show on the road to the 2023 Kansas State Thespian Festival on Jan. 6. This performance will help the...
Joplin Library announces newest reading initiative
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Public Library today announced its new initiative 'Joplin Reads Together.'. Reads Together is the Library's first Community Read Program, commonly provided by libraries around the country. As a Community Read, Joplin Reads Together is a community focused, month-long event centered upon one adult book and...
Robert E. Goddard
Bob Goddard, of Loma Linda, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was born January 18, 1947, at Jane Chinn Hospital in Webb City, the third son of Eldon E. “Dick” and Margaret Goddard. He was raised in Webb City, attended First Baptist Church, West Side Elementary and...
Winners announced for for Joplin's Holiday Tree Trail
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced the winners of its Holiday Tree Trail competition. After collecting 2,242 votes from November 29-December 21, the results are as follows. 417 votes: Joplin Schools Early Childhood. 367 votes: Preferred Community Services -Joplin/Nevada/El Dorado Springs. 262 votes: The Wildwood Senior Living.
Mercy celebrates the ribbon-cutting and blessing of its newest clinic
JOPLIN, Mo. - Mercy today hosted a ribbon-cutting event for its newest clinic, Mercy 65 Prime+. Officials with Mercy say the clinic focuses primarily on Medicare patients 65 years of age or older. Primary Physician Amanda Lewton says her work at the clinic will be different from geriatrics, essentially bringing...
Brandon Daniel Burns
Brandon Daniel Burns, 31, of Anderson, Missouri, departed this life on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Truman Healthcare Center in Lamar, Missouri. Brandon entered this life on January 12, 1991, in Gravette, Arkansas, born to the union of Danny and Terry (Slagle) Burns. He was a lifelong area resident and a 2009 graduate of McDonald County High School.
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
Organization offers up to $15,000 for blood drive challenge participants
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' 56-Day Challenge is here and participants have the opportunity to win up to $15,000. To participate in the 56 Day Challenge, donors must give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive. Donors in January will receive...
Raymond Clark
Raymond Clark of Pittsburg KS, peacefully entered into heavens gates on December 27th, 2022 at 3:16 pm at Via Christi in Pittsburg Kansas. He was 87. Raymond was born on August 31, 1935 to Ray Elmer and Helen Theresa (Glasgow) Clark in Curranville, Kansas weighing in at a whopping 3.5 pounds. He grew up in the area and graduated from Arma High School in 1953.
Theodore "Ted" Eugene Calentine
Theodore “Ted” Eugene Calentine, age 51, Peoria, Oklahoma, passed away unexpectedly on December 27th, 2022. Ted was born June 8th, 1971 in Dodge City, Kansas, to the union of Ronald “Ron” and Marge (Interman) Calentine. He attended and obtained his GED from Joplin High School. He lived in Kansas City for half of his life. He worked as a painter in construction for Jason Cook out of Alba, Missouri. Ted liked building model cars, refurbishing old antique guns, Damascus steel, grilling out, and skateboarding. He also loved his animals, especially his loyal companion “Otis” and shooting guns with his sons. He was a gentle, kind, patient, loving, and willing to help anyone he could type of man. Ted knew how to put a smile on everybody’s face. Ted decided to donate his organs to someone in need.
News To Know: fatal car crash in Greene County, and Missouri carries out historic execution
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. - A Carl Junction woman loses her life in a fatal car crash in Greene County. Authorities say on Tuesday, one mile north of Springfield city limits on US 65, a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer Hood of Carl Junction failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and crossed the median into oncoming traffic where she struck a 2016 Toyota Corolla head-on. The driver of the corolla -- 18-year old Madison Rues of Pleasant Hope, Missouri -- and her passenger, 49-year old Andrew Rues, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. Jennifer hood was 30 years old. Click here to read more about this story.
Quapaw's Deringer signs to St. John's University football
Quapaw standout QB Jack Deringer signs Thursday to continue his football career at St. John's University in Minnesota. Quapaw's Deringer signs to St. John's University football. Jack Deringer signs Thursday to continue his football career at St. John's University in Minnesota.
Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
Via Christi Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas celebrated its first baby of the new year on Sunday, January 1st. Baby Zion was born at 12:48 am to Kierre Johnson - He was 8lbs 2oz and 20.25 inches. Officials with the hospital say they're thankful for the opportunity to...
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
GRAND Mental Health opening 24/7 psychiatric urgent recovery center in Jay
JAY, Okla. — On Jan. 5, GRAND Mental Health is opening a new 24-hour psychiatric urgent recovery center in Delaware County. This new clinic, the Jay Urgent Recovery Center (URC), will serve those experiencing mental health emergencies or suffering from substance abuse crises. The URC will join three existing...
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
Governor-elect Sanders names Wood head of Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
