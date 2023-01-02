Theodore “Ted” Eugene Calentine, age 51, Peoria, Oklahoma, passed away unexpectedly on December 27th, 2022. Ted was born June 8th, 1971 in Dodge City, Kansas, to the union of Ronald “Ron” and Marge (Interman) Calentine. He attended and obtained his GED from Joplin High School. He lived in Kansas City for half of his life. He worked as a painter in construction for Jason Cook out of Alba, Missouri. Ted liked building model cars, refurbishing old antique guns, Damascus steel, grilling out, and skateboarding. He also loved his animals, especially his loyal companion “Otis” and shooting guns with his sons. He was a gentle, kind, patient, loving, and willing to help anyone he could type of man. Ted knew how to put a smile on everybody’s face. Ted decided to donate his organs to someone in need.

