buzzfeednews.com
The Man Who Faked Being A Doctor When He Was 18 Years Old Is Going Back To Jail After Pleading Guilty To Another Scam
The man who spent three and a half years in jail for posing as a doctor when he was 18 years old — and became a meme for it — is going back to prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi...
Judge orders Sam Bankman-Fried to be blocked from accessing or transferring any FTX or Alameda assets
Sam Bankman-Fried denied any role in the recently reported transfers of funds involving Alameda. His lawyer argued that his client had nothing to do with it, but prosecutors said they were skeptical. A federal judge sided with prosecutors and blocked him from accessing Alameda and FTX assets. Sam Bankman-Fried has...
George Santos Faces up to Five Years in Prison if Convicted of Fraud
Brazilian prosecutors say the New York congressman-elect used a stolen checkbook and a false name to spend nearly $700 on clothing in 2008.
Sam Bankman-Fried trying to hide identities of ‘people of considerable means’ guaranteeing his $250m bail
Lawyers for disgraced crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed a letter on Tuesday asking that the names of two people guaranteeing Mr Bankman-Fried’s $250m bail package be kept confidential. Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas in November for allegedly misappropriating consumer funds from his FTX crypto exchange to use in other crypto exchanges, buy real estate, and make campaign donations. He is facing, if convicted, up to 115 years in prison. Last month, after returning to the United States from The Bahamas, Mr Bankman-Fried was granted a $250m bail package secured by the equity in his parents’ home...
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Three young women guards jailed for secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison
THREE women guards have been jailed after having secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners. The secret affairs took place...
A Dollar General clerk is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed an armed robber. The clerk said it was the 6th attempted armed robbery at the store since August.
Dollar stores are frequent targets of armed robbery because of their location in less-affluent areas and heavy use of cash.
Washington Examiner
Mexican drug lord on FBI's Most Wanted list among dozens busted out of prison near border
AUSTIN, Texas — A notorious Mexican drug cartel leader on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List was one of more than two dozen inmates busted out of a prison close to the U.S. border earlier this week. Rafael Caro-Quintero, 70, escaped from a Mexican prison early Sunday when...
Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request...
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Gang leader freed in Mexico prison attack that killed 17
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities on Monday raised the death toll from an attack on a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas to 17, a brazen operation that appeared designed to free the leader of a local gang. Twenty-five inmates escaped in...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Prosecutors Suspicious of Bankman-Fried Crypto Wallets
Prosecutors are reportedly investigating transactions involving crypto wallets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Blockchain analysts have spotted more than $1 million being moved from these accounts over the last several days, and United States prosecutors are trying to identify who is moving the funds and what they are doing with them, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 30), citing an unnamed source.
A judge just blocked Sam Bankman-Fried from accessing FTX and Alameda funds days after reports of transactions from crypto wallets previously associated with him
Bankman-Fried tweeted on Dec. 30 that he was not behind the transfers, but federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into the transactions.
dallasexpress.com
Millions Embezzled from Dallas Family
A woman from Texas has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars from the Dallas family that employed her. Barbara Chalmers, 74, embezzled at least $29 million from the family of the late James M. Collins, a businessman and U.S. congressman, according to the Department of Justice. Collins served in Congress from 1968 to 1983, Bloomberg reported. The firm Collins Capital Investments was founded by two of his children, Dorothy Collins Weaver and Michael James Collins.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Ask Judge Not To Dox $250 Million Bail Sureties
Lawyers representing Bankman-Fried in the criminal trial asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to redact the names of two sureties who co-signed Sam’s bail bond. SBF was released in December 2022 after posting bail for $250 million, per reports. U.S. Federal prosecutors charged the FTX founder with eight counts from fraud...
Convicted Fraudster Bernie Madoff Avoided Mob Hit By Going To Jail, Netflix Docuseries Reveals
A new Netflix documentary about Bernie Madoff, who is known for being the behind the largest Ponzi operation in history, claimed that the financier went to jail to avoid a mob hit, RadarOnline.com has learned. Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after the financier was accused of stealing $19 billion from over 40,000 investors, that included the likes of the New York Mets, Larry King, Kevin Bacon, colleges, hospitals, and pension funds — in a massive scheme that spanned more than 20 years.Now, the Netflix series, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, claimed that an international crime organization was also...
Idaho Murders: Police Release Full Affidavit Laying Out Case Against Murder Suspect
Days after authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of being involved in the University of Idaho murders on November 13, 2022, the full affidavit laying out the case against the suspect has been released. The DailyMail reports that the Idaho murders affidavit was released on Thursday (January 5th). The...
Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty at His Arraignment, as Judge Sets Trial Date and Agrees to Seal Two Signers of His Bond
Update: This story has been updated to include details that followed the defendant’s arraignment. Fallen cryptocurrency executive Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday, as a federal judge fast-tracked his trial date for a jury this upcoming autumn. Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan scheduled that...
Silicon Valley CEO Arrested for Allegedly Peeping on Woman in Panera Bathroom
The CEO of a Silicon Valley start-up was caught peeping underneath a bathroom stall at a local Panera Bread location Monday morning, according to authorities. Eduardo Moreno is charged with robbery and peeping after he was allegedly spotted poking his head underneath the stall door. The SeaDrone executive then “grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground” after she snapped a picture of his face, according to a Mountain View police report. He then fled the scene, but was caught and tackled by bystanders upon his return. Moreno was ultimately identified by the victim after he was seen removing...
