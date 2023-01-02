ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Sam Bankman-Fried trying to hide identities of ‘people of considerable means’ guaranteeing his $250m bail

Lawyers for disgraced crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed a letter on Tuesday asking that the names of two people guaranteeing Mr Bankman-Fried’s $250m bail package be kept confidential. Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas in November for allegedly misappropriating consumer funds from his FTX crypto exchange to use in other crypto exchanges, buy real estate, and make campaign donations. He is facing, if convicted, up to 115 years in prison. Last month, after returning to the United States from The Bahamas, Mr Bankman-Fried was granted a $250m bail package secured by the equity in his parents’ home...
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
RadarOnline

Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
PYMNTS

Prosecutors Suspicious of Bankman-Fried Crypto Wallets

Prosecutors are reportedly investigating transactions involving crypto wallets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Blockchain analysts have spotted more than $1 million being moved from these accounts over the last several days, and United States prosecutors are trying to identify who is moving the funds and what they are doing with them, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 30), citing an unnamed source.
dallasexpress.com

Millions Embezzled from Dallas Family

A woman from Texas has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars from the Dallas family that employed her. Barbara Chalmers, 74, embezzled at least $29 million from the family of the late James M. Collins, a businessman and U.S. congressman, according to the Department of Justice. Collins served in Congress from 1968 to 1983, Bloomberg reported. The firm Collins Capital Investments was founded by two of his children, Dorothy Collins Weaver and Michael James Collins.
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Ask Judge Not To Dox $250 Million Bail Sureties

Lawyers representing Bankman-Fried in the criminal trial asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to redact the names of two sureties who co-signed Sam’s bail bond. SBF was released in December 2022 after posting bail for $250 million, per reports. U.S. Federal prosecutors charged the FTX founder with eight counts from fraud...
RadarOnline

Convicted Fraudster Bernie Madoff Avoided Mob Hit By Going To Jail, Netflix Docuseries Reveals

A new Netflix documentary about Bernie Madoff, who is known for being the behind the largest Ponzi operation in history, claimed that the financier went to jail to avoid a mob hit, RadarOnline.com has learned. Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after the financier was accused of stealing $19 billion from over 40,000 investors, that included the likes of the New York Mets, Larry King, Kevin Bacon, colleges, hospitals, and pension funds — in a massive scheme that spanned more than 20 years.Now, the Netflix series, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, claimed that an international crime organization was also...
TheDailyBeast

Silicon Valley CEO Arrested for Allegedly Peeping on Woman in Panera Bathroom

The CEO of a Silicon Valley start-up was caught peeping underneath a bathroom stall at a local Panera Bread location Monday morning, according to authorities. Eduardo Moreno is charged with robbery and peeping after he was allegedly spotted poking his head underneath the stall door. The SeaDrone executive then “grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground” after she snapped a picture of his face, according to a Mountain View police report. He then fled the scene, but was caught and tackled by bystanders upon his return. Moreno was ultimately identified by the victim after he was seen removing...
