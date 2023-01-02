Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline
Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.” The latest...
disneybymark.com
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
I found the cheapest food in every Disney World park. Here are the 14 things I ate that were all under $8.
From sweet breakfasts to savory lunches, here are foods to eat for under $10 in Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Fails to Deliver on Promise of Parking Lot Trams Returning to All Parks in 2022
In December 2021, it was announced that parking lot trams would return to all Walt Disney World theme parks in 2022. At that time, the service had been absent for 19 months. That promise was quietly revoked last month, and since today is the last day of the year, they have not followed through.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
Disney's Epcot Opens a New Attraction Adults and Kids Will Love
Being a kid in the late 80s through the mid-90s was like growing up in a golden age of entertainment. When Ronald Reagan appointed a new head of the Federal Communications Commission in 1981, the regulations that required children's programming to be educational were lifted. So too were the rules that protected children from advertising through commercials. This meant that kids' programs could feature a whole slew of new kinds of characters--and all of that merchandise could be advertised in the same place it was being watched.
WDW News Today
Massive 25th Anniversary Cinderella Castle Cake Vault Collection Keychain Arrives at Walt Disney World
With the 50th Anniversary celebration wrapping up, we’re finally seeing Vault Collection merchandise celebrating the park’s iconic 25th Anniversary celebration, Cinderella Castle Cake and all. Today at the Main Street Cinema, home to most of the Vault Collection, we spotted an absolutely massive Castle Cake keychain available now so you can remember the magic!
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Super Nintendo World Pass Member Preview Reservations Delayed to Next Week at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood has sent out a new email announcing a delay in reservations opening for Super Nintendo World to their Pass Members. More details will come tomorrow at 12:00p.m. PT on when reservations will start exactly, but we know it will begin sometime early next week, and the dates available to Pass Members will remain the same — January 29 through February 11.
WDW News Today
Resort Details Released for Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
Details about eligible resorts have been revealed for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a new complimentary dining gift card available with select Walt Disney World vacation packages for arrivals between June 25 and September 14, 2023. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Loaded Chicken Strips Somehow Celebrate the 50th Anniversary at Magic Kingdom
Golden Oak Outpost also has a new 50th Anniversary dish — loaded chicken strips. Without a themed name or special feature, we’re not really sure how these tie into the 50th, but we tried them anyway. 50th Anniversary Loaded Chicken Strips – $11.29. Loaded Chicken Strips topped...
Disney World Reveals One Of Its Fastest Roller Coasters Yet Is Opening This Spring
Disney World is amping things up in 2023, and that means bringing in one of their fastest roller coasters to date. This spring, the Orlando, Fl. based theme park is welcoming a speedy new ride, the TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will be one of the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.
WDW News Today
New Fuzzy Pixar Spirit Jersey, Bucket Hat, & Ducky and Bunny Ear Headband Available at Disneyland
The Pixar pals are friends forever in this new fuzzy winter line, with a Spirit Jersey bucket hat and jersey, as well as adorable new Ducky and Bunny ears all now available at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Emporium in Disneyland Park. Fuzzy Pixar Spirit...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Exit Signs Added to TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom, Tomorrowland Light & Power Gutted Inside
We’re officially in the same year as the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, although an exact date has not been announced. Construction is starting to wrap up as testing of the attraction amps up. The new roller-coaster is right behind the Tomorrowland Speedway, which briefly...
