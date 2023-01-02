ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Deadline

Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline

Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.” The latest...
disneyfoodblog.com

Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year

Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
INDIANA STATE
TheStreet

Disney's Epcot Opens a New Attraction Adults and Kids Will Love

Being a kid in the late 80s through the mid-90s was like growing up in a golden age of entertainment. When Ronald Reagan appointed a new head of the Federal Communications Commission in 1981, the regulations that required children's programming to be educational were lifted. So too were the rules that protected children from advertising through commercials. This meant that kids' programs could feature a whole slew of new kinds of characters--and all of that merchandise could be advertised in the same place it was being watched.
WDW News Today

Massive 25th Anniversary Cinderella Castle Cake Vault Collection Keychain Arrives at Walt Disney World

With the 50th Anniversary celebration wrapping up, we’re finally seeing Vault Collection merchandise celebrating the park’s iconic 25th Anniversary celebration, Cinderella Castle Cake and all. Today at the Main Street Cinema, home to most of the Vault Collection, we spotted an absolutely massive Castle Cake keychain available now so you can remember the magic!
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Super Nintendo World Pass Member Preview Reservations Delayed to Next Week at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has sent out a new email announcing a delay in reservations opening for Super Nintendo World to their Pass Members. More details will come tomorrow at 12:00p.m. PT on when reservations will start exactly, but we know it will begin sometime early next week, and the dates available to Pass Members will remain the same — January 29 through February 11.

