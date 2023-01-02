ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochran County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

Northbound traffic on University diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street. According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop. No further information is available at this time. Motorists should...
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lubbock Auto Chase and Crash

A stolen vehicle auto crash led to the arrest of a fourteen-year-old-boy crash in Lubbock, early Wednesday morning. At 1:30 a.m. police got a report of a stolen car at 1st and Akron Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase was on. The car was being driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the Dallas-Fort Worth...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

5 injured in crash following LPD pursuit early Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue. According to LPD, the incident occurred following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock man indicted, accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is back in jail accused of assaulting a US Marshal with a motor vehicle. 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was one of 12 sex offenders arrested in August after a months-long operation by the Lubbock Police Department. According to court records filed Tuesday, Avila was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover. The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash. UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!. Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis. He was...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. — A Littlefield, Texas man was arrested following a shooting that left another man seriously injured on New Year’s Day (Sunday) in Clovis, New Mexico. According to a press release from Clovis Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northglen Drive.
CLOVIS, NM
fox34.com

City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.
LUBBOCK, TX
yournewsnm.com

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
CLOVIS, NM
fox34.com

Quiet, warm today and tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are expecting quiet and mild weather in the coming days. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. After a mostly sunny day, we are expecting mostly cloudy skies tonight keeping us on the warmer side of low temperatures. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Whiplash from West Texas weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy