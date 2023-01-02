Read full article on original website
Northbound traffic on University diverted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street. According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop. No further information is available at this time. Motorists should...
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Lubbock man facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Camron Carl, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested following reports of an early morning shooting in late November. PREVIOUS STORY: 1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock. According to the police report, around 2:40 a.m. on...
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
Lubbock Auto Chase and Crash
A stolen vehicle auto crash led to the arrest of a fourteen-year-old-boy crash in Lubbock, early Wednesday morning. At 1:30 a.m. police got a report of a stolen car at 1st and Akron Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase was on. The car was being driven...
Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the Dallas-Fort Worth...
Murder suspect taken to Lubbock; witness says he was shot by ‘accident’ by another suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — A suspect wanted for murder in Midland that occurred in December was taken to a Lubbock hospital with a gunshot wound, according to an affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday. According to official records, Anjaya L. Saddler, 20, and Decamren Sims, 22, were shot and killed...
5 injured in crash following LPD pursuit early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue. According to LPD, the incident occurred following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Lubbock man indicted, accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is back in jail accused of assaulting a US Marshal with a motor vehicle. 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was one of 12 sex offenders arrested in August after a months-long operation by the Lubbock Police Department. According to court records filed Tuesday, Avila was...
Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover. The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash. UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!. Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis. He was...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
5 juveniles arrested following pursuit, crash in Central Lubbock early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Five juveniles were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and crash early Monday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were dispatched to area of 1st Street and Akron Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle. An officer located the...
Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day shooting in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. — A Littlefield, Texas man was arrested following a shooting that left another man seriously injured on New Year’s Day (Sunday) in Clovis, New Mexico. According to a press release from Clovis Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northglen Drive.
City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.
Crews respond to house fire on 60th Street Tuesday evening, LFR said
Video from EverythingLubbock.com's tower camera showed transformers blowing at the scene of the fire.
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED
The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
Lubbock boy with autism gifted special needs tricycle after it was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several weeks ago, 11-year-old Jude Porras had his special needs tricycle stolen. It was the only bike he felt comfortable to ride, leaving him devastated when it was gone. “He went looking for it, he went looking behind the driveway, he went looking behind the tree like it broke my heart because […]
Quiet, warm today and tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are expecting quiet and mild weather in the coming days. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. After a mostly sunny day, we are expecting mostly cloudy skies tonight keeping us on the warmer side of low temperatures. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
Whiplash from West Texas weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
