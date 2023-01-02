ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Public Service Commission approves surcharge

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved a surcharge for West Virginia American Water customers that will fund system-wide infrastructure improvements.

The order entered Friday approved an agreement made in November between the utility and the commission’s Consumer Advocate Division. It allows West Virginia American Water to add a 5.98% surcharge on monthly water bills. That equals about $3.63 for the average residential customer, the utility said in a statement. For most customers, the surcharge will be prorated on their first 2023 bill.

The money will fund $48.7 million in upgrades that the utility plans to make in 2023. That amount includes $31 million to replace or upgrade more than 16 miles of water mains; $6.4 million to replace service lines and fire hydrants; and $9.3 million to replace water meters. Another $2 million will be spent upgrading troubled water systems the utility is acquiring.

The surcharge was approved through West Virginia’s Distribution System Improvement Charge program and will allow the utility to more quickly recover the costs for infrastructure investments deemed to be in the public interest.

The purpose of the charge is to “address the national challenge of aging water infrastructure by directing additional investment to areas where improvements are most needed,” Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said in a news release. “All parties involved in the agreement acknowledged the accelerated investments we’ve made since incorporating this surcharge in 2017 and recognize that this investment is a significant priority in the best interest of customers.”

The post West Virginia Public Service Commission approves surcharge appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 784 New WV Business Registrations for December of 2022

Charleston, W. Va. (Hinton News) – The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 784 new businesses statewide during the month of December according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.    Lincoln County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through December with a total of eight new business registrations, a 1.93% increase. The Secretary […] The post Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 784 New WV Business Registrations for December of 2022 appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Fight looms over possible tax cuts in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When the West Virginia Legislature convenes next week, one of the biggest battles will be over tax cuts. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has already said he will propose the largest tax cut in state history, but did not give specifics. The state’s budget surplus is nearly $1 billion. One of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

West Virginia names new state health officer, commissioner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of West Virginia’s office of drug control policy, is now the new state health officer. Effective immediately, Christiansen will also serve as commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, Interim Cabinet Secretary of DHHR Jeffrey Coben and Republican Gov. […] The post West Virginia names new state health officer, commissioner appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Attorney General Morrisey Shatters Multiple Records for West Virginia in 2022

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) –— West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is entering 2023 with such momentum from a record-breaking 2022—his office kept up a vigorous fight on several fronts, sought to beat back energy policies that could destroy jobs, continued to combat opioid abuse and won historic victories in landmark court cases. The crown jewel of the […] The post Attorney General Morrisey Shatters Multiple Records for West Virginia in 2022 appeared first on The Hinton News.
MARYLAND STATE
wchstv.com

Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order

CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
OHIO STATE
wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy