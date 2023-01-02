ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, IL

Niles Library Board votes to end hiring freeze; board president says meeting was held improperly

By Caroline Kubzansky, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5fdh_0k19M8Pu00
A protester holds a sign condemning the Niles-Maine District Library's hiring freeze, Sept. 26, 2022. Caroline Kubzansky/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The 19-month-long hiring freeze at the Niles-Maine District Library ended Friday over objections from the library board president. that the meeting was held improperly.

The board voted 4-3 to lift the hiring freeze enacted in May 2021, to revert to the hiring policy that was in place at the library prior to the freeze and to authorize Library Director Cyndi Rademacher to begin hiring for vacant positions. Under the hiring freeze, the library staff has dropped from 96 to 66 full- or part-time workers. It’s been a central flash point in an often acrimonious battle over the library’s operations and financial situation.

Voting yes to ceasing the hiring freeze were Board Vice President Patti Rozanski and Trustees Diane Olson, Becky Keane and Umair Qadeer.

Voting no were Board President Carolyn Drblik, Treasurer Joe Makula and Secretary Suzanne Schoenfeldt.

The votes reflected the battle lines of the last year and a half: the trustees who voted to lift the hiring freeze have consistently advocated to return staffing to its May 2021 levels, authorize payments for maintenance on the building, including roof repair, and generally adhere to recommendations on hiring and spending from Rademacher and her staff.

The trustees who voted to retain the hiring freeze have advocated for reducing staff even as it became apparent that staffing is down by a third, cutting spending on cleaning and preventive maintenance for the library building, reducing library hours and following other measures to reduce spending.

Makula and Schoenfeldt cast their “no” votes while endorsing Drblik’s objection, which she read several times over the course of the meeting.

Drblik said she had not been properly notified of the meeting 48 hours in advance and said the way the agenda was distributed violated the rules of the Niles Library Trustee Manual. She also took issue with the fact that the board was meeting on a library holiday, since the library had not been serving patrons during the day on Dec. 30.

The meeting was the second special meeting the board held in four days. At the first, which took place Dec. 27, Keane, Qadeer, Olson and Rozanski asked Drblik why the agenda listed only a discussion on the hiring freeze as opposed to a vote.

After that meeting adjourned, based on advice from a library attorney that the quartet would be better advised to vote on an agenda item listed as an action item, an agenda for a second meeting went up on the library’s website the evening of Dec. 28.

Keane said the way the process of getting a meeting to take action on the hiring freeze had played out was regrettable.

“I feel very badly that it had to come to doing something like this,” she said. “It’s a shame that we weren’t able to get these items on an agenda to discuss them in a proper manner the way that a normal board would.”

She went on to state her conviction that she and her colleagues were following the Illinois Open Meetings Act and other transparency measures that govern public notice of government meetings.

“I’m glad that we’re able to do it and just want to assure the public that we really did do everything that we could think of to make sure that we were adhering to all of the rules and all of the laws,” she said.

Drblik’s full objection read as follows:

“I am objecting to this claimed meeting proceeding. It has not been properly set based on all applicable laws, including but not limited to bylaws 8-B, and I stand on my objection, I object to these claimed agenda items as not being properly before the board based on all applicable laws, including but not limited to the Niles-Maine District Library Trustee Manual 3-A, and I stand on my objection. I was not notified of this alleged meeting until after 5pm on Wednesday, Dec. 28. I am objecting to this claimed meeting proceeding that has not been properly set based on all applicable laws, including but not limited to the Open Meetings Act 5:ILCS 120/2.01, as today is a library holiday, and I stand on my objection.”

Qadeer had originally called for a special meeting to lift the hiring freeze at the meeting when he was sworn in , on Dec. 21.

Qadeer’s seating on the board, which broke the 3-3 deadlock in which the library has spent the preceding 16 months after the resignation of former Trustee Olivia Hanusiak in August 2021, allowed one faction of trustees to gain a majority on the board.

That was after the board interviewed 13 candidates to replace Hanusiak and wasn’t able to agree on a candidate, prompting the Illinois General Assembly to step in and pass a law that empowered Secretary of State Jesse White to appoint library trustees to board positions vacant for more than 90 days.

White originally appointed Qadeer in September 2022. Hours before Qadeer was set to be sworn in, Makula filed for and was granted an emergency restraining order by Cook County Circuit Court Judge Alison Conlon that argued the new law did not apply to vacancies that existed before it was passed.

Conlon made that restraining order permanent the next month, prompting state legislators to pass a follow-up measure in December to make the law apply retroactively. White’s office r e-appointed Qadeer earlier this month .

Comments / 1

 

