Fort Worth, TX

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: January 3 - 8

By Chris Babler
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED from 9 pm on Friday, 1/6 through 6 am on Monday, 1/9, traffic will be diverted to SB E. Loop 820 to the Trinity Blvd exit.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON - EB & WB I-30 between Baird Farm Road and Hwy 360 ALL LANES MAY BE CLOSED between 8 pm - 5 am through Friday, 1/6, if closed traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON - NB & SB 360 between Ave J and Six Flags Drive ALL LANES MAY BE CLOSED between 8 pm - 5 am through Friday, 1/6, if closed traffic will be diverted to the service road.

SOUTHEAST DALLAS - EB I-20 at Bonnie View Road the two right lanes will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am on Friday, 1/6 through Sunday, 1/8.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 1/8.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 1/8.

MESQUITE - NB 635 entrance ramp at Oates Drive will be closed overnight from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 1/3.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 at Galloway Ave the entrance ramp will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 1/5.

MCKINNEY - EB Sam Rayburn Tollway exit ramps to NB & SB 75 will be closed nightly from 10 am - 4:30 am through Thursday, 1/5.

WAXAHACHIE - NB & SB Hwy 77 between FM 66 and Madison Street the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Friday, 1/6.

FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 1/14.

FORT WORTH - SB Hwy 287 exit ramp to NB E. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 11 pm - 6 am through Friday, 1/6.

FORT WORTH - At the SB Hwy 287 and SB E. Loop 820 merge the left lane will be closed on both freeways overnight from 11 pm - 6 am on Wednesday, 1/4.

BENBROOK - WB I-20 between W. Loop 820 and Winscott Road multiple lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am through Thursday, 1/5.

MANSFIELD - NB & SB Hwy 287 between Heritage Pkwy and Lone Star Road multiple lanes will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Friday, 1/6.

