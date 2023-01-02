Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Winona Lake man arrested for stabbing relative
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year...
WNDU
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
22 WSBT
Michigan City woman charged in death of toddler
Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a motor vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, was arrested for reckless homicide after a LaPorte judge found sufficient evidence to charge Hopper in the case. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned...
95.3 MNC
Chesterton man pleads guilty to April 2021 car theft-related charge
It’s 18 months to 5 years behind bars for a Chesterton man who pleaded guilty to a car theft-related charge. It was April of 2021, when prosecutors say Charles W. Curry II, 45, drove off, without permission, in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in Niles Township. It’s just one instance of many from Curry’s criminal record which includes nearly two dozen and 14 misdemeanors, many related to property crimes and auto theft, according to Leader Publications.
wbiw.com
Lake Station woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94
LAPORTE CO. – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42-mile marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Four...
Indiana man arrested in Florida after K9 finds contraband during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An Indiana man was arrested in Florida after a traffic stop this week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was monitoring traffic on Monday afternoon when they spotted a Ford F-150 going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone near the Bahia Honda Bridge. When deputies tried to pull the driver […]
regionnewssource.org
Hammond Man Killed In Crete Township Shooting
A Hammond man was identified by the Will County Illinois Coroner after a Crete Township Shooting earlier this week. On 12/30/2022, at approximately 9:05 PM, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1100 block of E. 263rd Street in Unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting. Deputies were advised that a twenty-five-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. Deputies were further advised that the male appeared to be deceased.
WNDU
South Bend man found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department has confirmed Darnell Walker has been located and is safe! Thank you for sharing!. The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 39-year-old Darnell Walker. Walker is 5′11″, 210 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, and was...
WGNtv.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
WNDU
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The crash happened north of Akron on Nov. 5, 2021. 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student Brelynna Felix was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was injured. In October,...
Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance
Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.
Orland Park man sentenced to 2 years in 2017 Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
A pregnant Illinois mom was taking her three boys to bible camp when they were hit and killed in the 2017 crash.
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
WNDU
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
WNDU
Michigan State Police release 2022 statistics on crimefighting efforts in Benton Harbor
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state needs to get healthier and something different needs to be done...to bring about a different outcome. The Starke County Sheriff’s Office says K9 Cody has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Sheriff’s office: Body found in field near Cassopolis
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
Comments / 2