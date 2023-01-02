Read full article on original website
Related
Mundt Forecasts Severe Weather to Continue in the Yankton Area
With heavy snowfall impacting eastern South Dakota, Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt explained why lighting is contributing to high snowfall amounts in the Yankton area. Mundt says that the area has been in a 2 week pattern dating back to November that has led to severe weather. Mundt added that he...
Severe Weather Postponing Start of Second Semester for Area Schools
Severe weather has postponed the start of the second semester for many school districts in the area. Dr. Wayne Kindle, the Yankton School District Superintendent explained the most important factor he uses in order to make a decision. Kindle also talked about the resources he uses to determine if the...
Snow Emergency for Yankton
The City of Yankton declared a snow emergency Tuesday, and crews continued to tackle city streets overnight. Public Works Manager Corey Potts says keeping cars off the street during snow removal benefits everyone. City Works Director Adam Haberman says the deep snow and plowing slowed down garbage and recycling pickup....
An Update on Yankton County Highway Conditions
With a snowstorm on Tuesday that saw 10 inches of snow in Yankton County, both the City and County have been busy with efforts to make road conditions safer for traveling. Mike Sedlacek, the Superintendent for the Yankton County Highway Department has an update on county roads. Sedlacek says that...
Crissey Sworn in as Yankton County Sheriff
Preston Crissey was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Yankton County Tuesday morning. Crissey, who was elected in June, and is originally from Beresford, commented on being sworn in. Crissey, who served over six years for the Yankton Police Department, talked about what Yankton County can expect during his...
Yankton County Commission Reorganizes
The Yankton County Commission met last night and seated some new commissioners. Ryan Heine, Dan Klimisch, and John Marquardt were sworn in to serve on the Commission, then the Commission chose Don Kettering as chair and Wanda Howey-Fox as Vice Chair. Incoming County Commissioner, John Marquardt, thanked outgoing Commissioners Joe...
