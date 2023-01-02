ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Mother charged after son drowns in Lancaster County

By Avery Van Etten
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department.

Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning.

The incident happened on Aug. 29, 2021, along the Susquehanna River in Conoy Township, according to the Police Department. Police said Vossler allegedly failed to supervise her children, who were near the river.

In 2021 Susquehanna Regional Police said the boy was playing near the river when he fell in. It took crews almost five hours to find him using several boats in the water and a helicopter in the air.

Vossler was charged with four counts of felony endangering the welfare of children and one count of involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Vossler is currently incarcerated in Centre County on unrelated charges and will be arraigned on the new charges, the Police Department said.

Comments / 19

flip
3d ago

never leave your kids out of sight not even for a minute nowadays things happen anything can happen parents need to be parents you grow up fast

Reply(4)
4
Corkey Smithley
3d ago

this is ashamed. I agree accidents do happen but the system has to fail some mothers and make them out to be bad people when in fact they are not

Reply(1)
3
Stacie Gray
3d ago

I hate to say this but accidents do happen. Especially with five year olds!

Reply(6)
8
