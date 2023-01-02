ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

I ncoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.

"I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically to whip votes for the speaker's race and ultimately ended up threatening me."

MTG ATTACKS TULSI GABBARD FOR RIPPING INTO INCOMING GOP REPRESENTATIVE OVER FALSEHOODS

Luna, who is set to represent Florida's 13th District, said it was a female member who issued the threat.


"I let that female member know that I wasn't going to basically be threatened," she said. "I don't think I need to put that person's name out there because I think that they are probably embarrassed about doing that."

McCarthy's office did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Luna does not think incidents such as hers are uncommon in Congress, she said.

"I'm not going to be bullied," the incoming congresswoman said. "If you are going to negotiate in good faith, negotiate in good faith, but don't resort to threatening people."

She expects some anger when she arrives in Washington, D.C., she said.

"I'm doing this not because I want to go hang out in D.C.," the Floridian said. "I'm doing this because it needs to be done right now."

Luna lauded a few of her colleagues but made it clear that her vote for speaker Tuesday is hers alone.

"I will not be voting for anyone that does not embrace that motion to vacate the chair, and I don't care who that is," she said. McCarthy has since made the concession of lowering the threshold for a motion to vacate.

Several other Republicans share Luna's ambivalence to electing a speaker who would not lower the threshold on a motion to vacate the seat.

McCarthy has tried to stymie such sentiment regarding his potential election.

"Just as the Speaker is elected by the whole body, we will restore the ability for any 5 members of the majority party to initiate a vote to remove the Speaker if so warranted," he wrote in a letter to colleagues Sunday.

McCarthy has also conceded an allowance for any five Republican members of the House to call on a vote of no confidence in the speaker.

Comments / 1031

Jeff Brose
3d ago

I'm not set on him either if they do make it easier to remove him if he becomes another Republican do noting I would be in I AM SICK OF VOTING FOR REPUBLICANS THAT ARE JIST GOOD OLD BOYS.

Reply(100)
271
lone wolf79
3d ago

I wonder if the republicans will have an investigation into this????,..or our they just going to ignore it and waste tax payer dollars into frivolous investigations into the democrats????🤦🏽‍♂️🙄🤷🏽‍♂️🤣🤣🤣

Reply(28)
140
* Waterlec
3d ago

Kevin McCarthy is very likely a Trojan Horse that the Republican party majority SHOULD NOT fully trust at this time... He turned on Trump, then apologized when he found he could easily be OUSTED.. I say JIM JORDAN is the correct Speaker of the House ✅

Reply(25)
123
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
