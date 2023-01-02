Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston takes No. 1 spot in CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 after Purdue's upset
There's a new No. 1 this week in CBS Sports' latest Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings following a wild weekend across the sport. Purdue coach Matt Painter delivered a fiery, impassioned press conference following Monday night's upset loss to Rutgers, the top-ranked Boilermakers' first setback of the season.
Live Updates/Thread: No. 7 LSU vs. Texas AM
Tigers in search of best start in program history, face challenging Aggies squad.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs
No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Fresno State edges last unbeaten team in No. 21 New Mexico
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Isaih Moore scored 16 points and Fresno State beat the last unbeaten team in the nation, topping No. 21 New Mexico 71-67 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Hill added 14 points, making three free throws in the final seconds to wrap up the victory for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 Mountain West).
FOX Sports
No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup
USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
chatsports.com
Boyle's Buffs Host Oregon, OSU In Critical Homestand This Week
BOULDER — With 16 Pac-12 games still remaining — 80 percent of the conference schedule — it might sound like a stretch to say the Colorado Buffaloes are facing a must-win weekend in Boulder. But if Tad Boyle's Buffs have any designs on an NCAA Tournament berth,...
Nation thinks tackles make boys tough. Why experts say Hamlin's injuries won't change that
Mariah Warner is a PhD candidate in the Department of Sociology at The Ohio State University. She researches topics related to culture, politics, and sports. Chris Knoester is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at The Ohio State University. He is also the principal investigator of the National Sports and...
Stanford misses out on five-star center Yves Missi
The Cardinal were unable to add what would have been their third five-star commitment
Mick Cronin After Near-Loss Against USC
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talked about how the team played tight and with little energy in the second half and how his team can't grow from the kind of performance the Bruins put in against USC Thursday.
College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee prediction, pick, How to Watch – 1/3/2023
The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Mississippi State Tennessee prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee. The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are both 11-2 entering this game, which invites a question...
FOX Sports
Smith and Colgate host Navy
Navy Midshipmen (8-6, 1-1 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -9; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the Navy Midshipmen after Braeden Smith scored 24 points in Colgate's 76-60 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The Raiders are 2-2 in home games. Colgate...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7) vs. Florida Panthers (18-14-4) When: 7 p.m. Friday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ...
Lady Vols defeat Mississippi State, 80-69
Tennessee (11-6, 3-0 SEC) won its its fourth consecutive game, defeating Mississippi State (12-4, 1-2 SEC), 80-69, Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Jordan Horston recorded a double-double, totaling 27 points and 14 rebounds for Tennessee. She also recorded five assists. Rickea Jackson did not start and totaled 18 points, six rebounds...
LSU women's basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score, live updates
There are only five undefeated college women's basketball teams remaining, and LSU is one of them. At 14-0, Kim Mulkey's Tigers have gotten off to one of the program's best starts, one win shy of tying the mark at 15-0. No. 7 LSU (14-0, 2-0) is looking to extend its winning streak in a Southeastern Conference game against Texas A&M (5-7, 1-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (8 p.m., SEC Network).
