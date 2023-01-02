No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO