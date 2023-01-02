ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestertownspy.org

Mid-Shore Arts: New RiverArts Director Chris Sade

Executive Director of RiverArts wasn’t on Chris Sade’s bingo card for mid-2022, but lucky for the Chestertown community, here we are. Sade and his wife Marianne discovered Chestertown in 2015 during a visit to explore a job opportunity for Marianne at Washington College Library. Months later, accepting the job, the couple made the leap of faith and moved to town.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

Wye River Upper School In-Person Open House Announced

Wye River Upper School will hold an in-person open house next Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Prospective families will learn about the depth of the academic, social and emotional impact Wye River Upper School has on high school students. Families will also be able to meet and speak with faculty and staff, parents and students. Registration is required: https://www.wyeriverupperschool.org/januaryopenhouse.
CENTREVILLE, MD
chestertownspy.org

The Vultures of Easton Hold a “Wake” at Perdue Plant

Alfred Hitchcock, indeed, would have been delighted by the recent gathering of turkey vultures at the Easton grain elevator plant off off Dover Street. Still, one suspects that most residents that pass by the large processing center might find the sight of the bird conferees a tad off-putting. That was...
EASTON, MD
chestertownspy.org

Brown to Focus on Equity as Maryland’s First Black Attorney General

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown made history Tuesday when he was sworn in as Maryland’s 47th attorney general. He is the first Black man to hold the post. A couple hundred people crowded a swearing-in ceremony at the House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis. The hour-long program not only highlighted Brown’s qualifications, but also the symbolism his election represents.
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Adding More Trojan Time at KCHS

While no one can actually add hours to the day, Kent County High School administrators got creative in making more time for students who need a little extra help. This fall they launched “Trojan Time,” a dedicated period for intervention to help students who need it and provide enrichment opportunities for those who are on track and excelling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy