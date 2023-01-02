Read full article on original website
Related
capeandislands.org
Springfield's 'SciTech Band' to play at celebration for newly sworn in Gov. Maura Healey
High School students in the SciTech Band from Springfield, Mass., lead by Gary Bernice, rehearsing in the school library January 4th, 2022, to perform the next day at the inaugural celebration of Massachusetts newly sworn in Governor Maura Healey. Members of the SciTech Band, out of Springfield, Massachusetts, High School...
capeandislands.org
In political shift, Democrats Buckley and Galibois take oaths of office as sheriff, DA
The new Cape and Islands district attorney and Barnstable County sheriff took their oaths of office Wednesday, marking a change of politics and perspective in regional law enforcement. DA Robert Gailbois and Sheriff Donna Buckley, both Democrats, were elected in November to positions held by Republicans for decades. In remarks...
capeandislands.org
COVID cases on the rise around Massachusetts
Covid-19 numbers are spiking again in Massachusetts as the holidays come to an end. Statewide, hospitalizations are up, with the seven-day average increasing nearly 60 percent over the last month. Cape Cod is considered Medium Risk for COVID. 11 percent of residents who recently tested had the virus, according to...
capeandislands.org
Community power is coming to NH in 2023. Here’s what to expect.
Some Granite Staters could get their electricity in a new way this year, with the possibility of cheaper, more renewable power ahead with the start of community power programs. Community power allows municipalities to buy electricity on behalf of their residents. (Utilities will still be responsible for getting that electricity...
capeandislands.org
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
capeandislands.org
How California is preparing for another massive winter storm
Another massive winter storm will smash into California tomorrow, soaking the already-soaked state with more rain and snow. The National Weather Service says the, quote, "brutal" system could wash out roads and hillsides, flood Bay Area streets and knock out power for much of the state. Well, here to talk about the state's preparations is Brian Ferguson. He's director of crisis communications for California. Brian Ferguson, welcome.
Comments / 2