Cher Fuels Rumors She's Engaged to Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards
Cher is fuelling speculation that she's engaged to boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards by flashing a huge diamond ring in a New Year's Eve picture. The "Believe" singer, 76, was all smiles in a photo she shared online of her receiving a kiss from her beau, 36, with the ring featuring prominently on her left hand.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Jeremy Renner’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Ex Sonni Pacheco
Sonni Pacheco is a Canadian actress and model. She was married to Jeremy Renner for one year. She has one daughter with Jeremy. She accused Jeremy of threatening to kill her after their divorce. Jeremy Renner, 51, has enjoyed major success as an actor in Hollywood. He’s best known for...
Beth Chapman's Daughters Share Massive Update on Charity Using Her Name
Beth Chapman's daughters Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore continue to keep her memory alive. On Instagram, they shared an update on the memorial fund that was set up in Beth's honor. Their update comes over three years after Beth died following a battle with cancer. Bonnie and Cecily revealed to...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party
It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...
Martina Navratilova’s Wife: Everything To Know About Her Marriage To ‘RHOM’s Julia Lemigova
Martina Navratilova is a professional tennis player. She is married to The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova. On Jan. 2, 2023, the Women’s Tennis Association took to their website to announce that Martina had been diagnosed with two forms of cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion...
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Supermodel Legs After Holiday Trip To Aspen With Pals Hailey & Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner showed off her model curves while getting off a private jet this week. Keeping cozy after her lavish holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado, with celeb pals like Hailey and Justin Bieber, the 818 founder, 27, stepped off the plane in skintight black leggings that complimented her legs and a fitted black turtleneck underneath a cropped jacket.Jenner — who went makeup free — kept her brown locks down and shielded her eyes from the Los Angeles sun with black sunglasses as she made her way into a vehicle, as seen in photos. SINGLE OR TAKEN? THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER KLAN'S...
Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai, 2, clutches $3,700 Prada purse in rare photo
Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, celebrated New Year’s Eve in style. The supermodel shared a rare photo of her 2-year-old on her Instagram Stories to ring in 2023, stopping short of sharing Khai’s face but giving fans a look at her chic countdown outfit: pint-sized black-and-gold pajamas covered in a festive print and paired with a matching crystal-embellished Prada Cleo Bag ($3,700). “Happy New Year, y’all!” Hadid, 27, captioned her post. “Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.” The catwalker welcomed her first child with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020; while she and the former One Direction singer broke up in October...
Miranda Lambert Celebrates New Year From Her ‘Happy Place’ Down on the Farm
2023 is off to a great start for folks all across America. Country music superstar Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are starting off the new year with some well-wishes and good times. The video features a montage of the couple’s horses, cats, and dogs roaming around together at the Flyin’ Pistols Farm. The good vibes in the video are just absolutely immaculate.
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava, 23, Visits The ER For The New Year: Photo
Ava Phillippe kicked off her 2023 off with a trip to the emergency room! The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve to reveal she had a bit of an accident while walking about and injured her foot. “Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself in the hospital. “All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels. 🙃.”
Fans Think Lea Michele Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Her Latest Post: ‘What Did She Do To Her Face?’
Lea Michele has faced quite a lot of controversy over the years, be it her rumored and unverified reading struggles or the bullying allegations she faced for her on-set behavior – but the latest thing to get social media talking is the 36-year-old Gl...
'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Enjoying Some Viral Fame Over Performance in Leopard Pants
Country singer Lainey Wilson became a viral trend on TikTok last month after a fan posted a video of her performing in bell-bottom leopard-print pants. Wilson, 30, welcomed the newfound attention and used the opportunity to plug her new record, which is coincidentally called Bell Bottom Country. Wilson stars as a country singer in Yellowstone Season 5.
Stars Kissing At Midnight On New Year’s Eve: Cardi B, Courteney Cox & More
Let’s kiss 2022 goodbye! The stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve was the perfect moment for many of your favorite stars to share a kiss with their loved ones and look forward to the future. Tinseltown’s finest rang in 2023 with a sweet smooch and made sure to share the special moment with their fans on social media. Take a look at celebs sharing a kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve!
Blake Lively Is Very Pregnant in New ‘Before and After’ Workout Pics
New year, same classic Blake Lively Instagram humor. The 35-year-old shared side-by-side photos of herself and trainer Don Saladino to Instagram on Monday, January 2. The mom of three, who is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, wears a sports bra and leggings in the “before” image on the left, and a similar look in the “after” pic. There's one baby-sized difference between the pics…
Start 2023 Off Right With These 17 Hilarious Tweets By Women
"Well, well, well if it isn’t all my 'we’ll deal with it in January' chickens home to roost" —@hansmollman
Kendall Jenner Dons Leather Coat and Pants With Western Boots for Snowy Horse Ride
Kendall Jenner looked cool, but stayed warm in a new snap. The model shared photos and videos to her Instagram on Monday, showing a picturesque horse ride in the snow. In her post, Jenner bundled up in a brown leather jacket with a shearling lining. The cropped coat featured fuzzy cuffs and pocket lining. She paired her jacket with black baggy leather pants. She stayed extra warm in the January temperatures with a brown scarf, earmuffs and gloves. Jenner accessorized further with oval sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Jenner added a practical footwear choice to...
'Elvis' Will Screen for Free in Honor of Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday
Warner Bros. and Graceland are teaming up to celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday on January 8 with free screenings of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis in ten selected cities. The screenings are part of a larger celebration of Elvis' life on what would have been his 88th birthday. The biopic, which earned over...
