Davy Jones Once Sang The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ When He Was 35,000 Feet Off the Ground
Davy Jones discussed the way people reacted the time he performed The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" 35,000 above the ground.
John Lennon’s Son Said Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ Reminds Him of the Former Beatle
John Lennon's son said the former Beatle used to listen to Blondie's "The Tide is High" constantly. John also discussed "Heart of Glass."
Lainey Wilson’s Country Cover Of Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” Is So Damn Good
Lainey Wilson has probably had a better year than just about anybody. From winning the CMA for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, to making her acting debut as Abby on Yellowstone and releasing a new album Bell Bottom Country, she has absolute kicked ass…
Effingham Radio
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
HipHopDX.com
French Montana Clowns Fabolous’ Vacation Outfit: ‘Fab Dressed Like He In Brooklyn’
French Montana and Fabolous rang in the New Year together overseas and they brought their harsh sense of NYC humor with them on the trip. The pair of Big Apple-bred rappers vacationed in St. Barts for a star-studded voyage to the tropical island to celebrate the New Year’s Eve holiday.
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain, Lana Del Rey only ‘true musical geniuses’
Alt icon Courtney Love joined Marc Maron on his WTF podcast this week while in London in the midst of finishing up her first record in over a decade, spilling the beans on a number of realizations she’s come upon after a lifetime of ups and downs.
Keith Urban Sells Master Recordings, Including 10 Studio Albums + a Greatest Hits Package, to Litmus
Keith Urban is the latest country superstar to part ways with his master recordings catalog. According to Billboard, the singer has sold his masters to the newly-formed music rights company Litmus, which was launched in August by industry veterans Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll and backed by Carlyle Global Credit.
‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene
The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
Iron Maiden Honored With New Postage Stamp Set
Iron Maiden has been honored with their own set of British postage stamps. The new set is made up of 12 total stamps. Eight feature live performance shots from throughout the band’s career, while the other four display the metal group’s famous mascot, Eddie, as depicted on some of the group's classic albums (Iron Maiden, Senjutsu) and songs ("The Trooper," "Aces High").
Shania Twain Says ‘Giddy Up’ With New Dance-Fueled Music Video
Shania Twain has released a new music video for “Giddy Up!,” the third single from her forthcoming sixth studio album “Queen Of Me,” to be released on Feb. 3 via Republic Records. The cheery single’s catchy and fun chorus receives a matching dance number in the song’s visual treatment where the track’s listening versatility is put on display in scenes filmed at a restaurant, a bar, a grocery store and a car shop where Twain plays a frustrated lead mechanic who just can’t seem to get her workers to stop dancing. According to Twain, the tagline “Giddy Up!” is...
The Beatles ‘Changed the Competitive Landscape’ of Music According to the Beach Boys’ Mike Love
The Beatles made an impact on the global music scene. Here's what The Beach Boys' Mike Love said about the rock group and how they changed the music landscape.
back2stonewall.com
Gay History: Welcome to the Leather Fraternity (1976)
The Leather Fraternity, the leather culture classified ad and correspondence organization was founded by John Embry (1927-2010) in the early 1970’s during the formative years of Drummer magazine. The materials here begin in about 1973. Fraternity appears to have grown out of Embry’s leather-oriented mail-order publishing concern and bimonthly brochure distributed in Los Angeles gay bars, each under the name Robert Payne. The Fraternity ads were an integral part of the early DRUMMER magazine issues.
Stanley Mills, the man behind ‘The Chicken Dance,’ dead at 91
Former music publisher Stanley Mills, best known for popularising “The Chicken Dance,” died on 29 December in New Hyde Park, New York at the age of 91, according to reports.A cause of death is currently unknown, according Billboard.Born in 1931, Mills was the son of music publisher Jack Mills, who founded Mills Music Publishing Company. He reportedly worked with the family business for a few years prior to its sale in 1964 before going on to work at music publisher EB Marks, according to Variety. He’d later go on to launch his own company, September Music and Galahad Music,...
Statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann stolen just hours after it was unveiled
A statue of Rammstein's Till Lindemann was erected in Germany to celebrate his 60 birthday — but it was stolen hours later
back2stonewall.com
Gay History – January 1, 1967: The Black Cat Tavern in Los Angeles Raided
On New Year’s Day in 1967, undercover officers arrested 14 patrons of the Black Cat Tavern, one of a number of gay bars that lined Sunset Boulevard at the time. The bar attracted a largely working class clientele and was nestled among a number of businesses friendly to gay men and lesbians.
The Associates co-founder Alan Rankine dies aged 64
Alan Rankine, co-founder of Scottish band The Associates, has died aged 64.The guitarist and keyboard player’s sons Callum and Hamish announced the news in a statement on Tuesday, according to reports.“He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family,” they said.“He was a beautiful, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed.”The official Twitter page of the band also reshared a tribute to Rankine by music record company BMG, who have been reissuing the group’s classic albums in recent years.It read: “We are shocked to hear of the loss of Alan Rankine, co-founder of @_theassociates_, one...
