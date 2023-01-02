ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Effingham Radio

Pitchfork

Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55

Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
Loudwire

Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
The Independent

Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
NME

‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene

The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
AM 1390 KRFO

Iron Maiden Honored With New Postage Stamp Set

Iron Maiden has been honored with their own set of British postage stamps. The new set is made up of 12 total stamps. Eight feature live performance shots from throughout the band’s career, while the other four display the metal group’s famous mascot, Eddie, as depicted on some of the group's classic albums (Iron Maiden, Senjutsu) and songs ("The Trooper," "Aces High").
Variety

Shania Twain Says ‘Giddy Up’ With New Dance-Fueled Music Video

Shania Twain has released a new music video for “Giddy Up!,” the third single from her forthcoming sixth studio album “Queen Of Me,” to be released on Feb. 3 via Republic Records. The cheery single’s catchy and fun chorus receives a matching dance number in the song’s visual treatment where the track’s listening versatility is put on display in scenes filmed at a restaurant, a bar, a grocery store and a car shop where Twain plays a frustrated lead mechanic who just can’t seem to get her workers to stop dancing. According to Twain, the tagline “Giddy Up!” is...
back2stonewall.com

Gay History: Welcome to the Leather Fraternity (1976)

The Leather Fraternity, the leather culture classified ad and correspondence organization was founded by John Embry (1927-2010) in the early 1970’s during the formative years of Drummer magazine. The materials here begin in about 1973. Fraternity appears to have grown out of Embry’s leather-oriented mail-order publishing concern and bimonthly brochure distributed in Los Angeles gay bars, each under the name Robert Payne. The Fraternity ads were an integral part of the early DRUMMER magazine issues.
The Independent

Stanley Mills, the man behind ‘The Chicken Dance,’ dead at 91

Former music publisher Stanley Mills, best known for popularising “The Chicken Dance,” died on 29 December in New Hyde Park, New York at the age of 91, according to reports.A cause of death is currently unknown, according Billboard.Born in 1931, Mills was the son of music publisher Jack Mills, who founded Mills Music Publishing Company. He reportedly worked with the family business for a few years prior to its sale in 1964 before going on to work at music publisher EB Marks, according to Variety. He’d later go on to launch his own company, September Music and Galahad Music,...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Independent

The Associates co-founder Alan Rankine dies aged 64

Alan Rankine, co-founder of Scottish band The Associates, has died aged 64.The guitarist and keyboard player’s sons Callum and Hamish announced the news in a statement on Tuesday, according to reports.“He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family,” they said.“He was a beautiful, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed.”The official Twitter page of the band also reshared a tribute to Rankine by music record company BMG, who have been reissuing the group’s classic albums in recent years.It read: “We are shocked to hear of the loss of Alan Rankine, co-founder of @_theassociates_, one...

