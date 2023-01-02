Former music publisher Stanley Mills, best known for popularising “The Chicken Dance,” died on 29 December in New Hyde Park, New York at the age of 91, according to reports.A cause of death is currently unknown, according Billboard.Born in 1931, Mills was the son of music publisher Jack Mills, who founded Mills Music Publishing Company. He reportedly worked with the family business for a few years prior to its sale in 1964 before going on to work at music publisher EB Marks, according to Variety. He’d later go on to launch his own company, September Music and Galahad Music,...

