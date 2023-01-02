Read full article on original website
WGAL
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
Both occupants inside serious car crash in Lancaster County expected to survive
LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people involved in a Thursday, Jan. 4 Lancaster County car crash are both expected to survive. Around 6 p.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a car crash involving an overturned car with two people trapped inside. The crash involved two...
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
Manheim man sentenced for attempted murder of police officer
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Chester County's District Attorney announced today that a Manheim man accused of stabbing a police officer was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in a state correctional facility. Michael White, 22, of Manheim, stabbed Coatesville City Police Officer William Cahill in the head and face...
Police provide update on missing Wrightsville man
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — On Wednesday morning, officials gave an update on a missing Wrightsville teenager at a press conference. Police say Kadin Black, 19, of Lower Windsor Township was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022 at his home on Vickilee Drive. "He had been staying there for several months...
iheart.com
D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation
(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
Elderly woman dies in Lancaster County fire
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 3:42 p.m.: The deceased has been identified as Anna Manson, 80, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Her body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Cause and manner of death are pending. An elderly Lancaster County woman died in...
Former Lancaster County PennDOT worker charged in alleged fraud scheme
LANCASTER, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee in Lancaster County has been accused of using his position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles, Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday. Angelo Carrion, 66, of Lancaster, has been charged with 17 counts...
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report
Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
iheart.com
Paxton Township Standoff Ends Peacefully
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Police have not yet identified a person who's been arrested after an on-line threat and a standoff. Officers from the Lower Paxton Township P-D were dispatched Tuesday morning to take a report regarding an online threat at a home in the 24-hundred block of Kensington Way. A responding officer says he heard what sounded like a single gunshot coming from inside. A news release says the person inside had at first refused to come out but finally did a couple hours later. Charges are still pending.
FOX43.com
Police searching for missing York County man
Kadin Black from Wrightsville was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. He has black hair, black eyes and is 5'10" according to police.
UPDATE Woman ID'd Following Deadly House Fire: Lancaster County Coroner
A woman found died following a house fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, has been identified, authorities say. Anna Mason, 80, was found dead in the home at Millwood Road near Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township after the fire began around 8:40 a.m., according to the county coroner's office.
PennDOT Employee Ran Fraud Scheme Out Of Lancaster County Offices: State Police
While employed at two Lancaster County offices a PennDOT driver's license examiner allegedly convinced many Spanish-speaking immigrants to pay him money for passing knowledge tests for driver's licenses and permits, Pennsylvania state police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Angelo Carrion, 67, solicited money between $20 to $250 dollars from the...
Coroner confirms Pa. woman killed by impact when hit by a tractor-trailer
A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
iheart.com
Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
80-year-old Halifax woman dead after car strikes 2 trees, goes airborne
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 3, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Gloria Enders, 80, of Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene of the North River Road crash. PSP reports that Enders was driving in the 600...
Lancaster County man sentenced up to 20 years for drug delivery resulting in death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An East Petersburg man previously convicted of drug delivery resulting in death was sentenced up to 20 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Jeremy J. Morant, 31, from the 2600 block of Northfield Drive, was found guilty after a three-day...
One person detained after a stand-off in Dauphin County
Police arrested one person after an attempt to investigate an online threat turned into a nearly two-hour stand-off in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kensington Way at 9:30 a.m., to take a report about an online threat, Lower...
Two people found dead inside a Pa. home, state police say
Two people were discovered dead inside a Chester Heights home on Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. Police in the Media Barracks in Delaware County responded to the home for a welfare check, Philly Voice reported. The troopers found two bodies inside the home. Though their identities remain unknown and...
FOX 43
