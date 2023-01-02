ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Manheim man sentenced for attempted murder of police officer

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Chester County's District Attorney announced today that a Manheim man accused of stabbing a police officer was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in a state correctional facility. Michael White, 22, of Manheim, stabbed Coatesville City Police Officer William Cahill in the head and face...
MANHEIM, PA
Police provide update on missing Wrightsville man

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — On Wednesday morning, officials gave an update on a missing Wrightsville teenager at a press conference. Police say Kadin Black, 19, of Lower Windsor Township was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022 at his home on Vickilee Drive. "He had been staying there for several months...
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Elderly woman dies in Lancaster County fire

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 3:42 p.m.: The deceased has been identified as Anna Manson, 80, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Her body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Cause and manner of death are pending. An elderly Lancaster County woman died in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
HARRISBURG, PA
One person detained after a stand-off in Dauphin County

Police arrested one person after an attempt to investigate an online threat turned into a nearly two-hour stand-off in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kensington Way at 9:30 a.m., to take a report about an online threat, Lower...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Two people found dead inside a Pa. home, state police say

Two people were discovered dead inside a Chester Heights home on Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. Police in the Media Barracks in Delaware County responded to the home for a welfare check, Philly Voice reported. The troopers found two bodies inside the home. Though their identities remain unknown and...
CHESTER HEIGHTS, PA
