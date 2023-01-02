ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Legend Dies

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
WWL-TV

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. The game was temporarily suspended in the first quarter and was later on declared to be postponed. ESPN announcer Joe Buck mentioned several times after...
CINCINNATI, OH
WWL-TV

Bills issue Wednesday update on Damar Hamlin's condition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family...
BUFFALO, NY
WWL-TV

Doctors give update on Damar Hamlin's 'remarkable improvement'

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.

