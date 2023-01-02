Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy
The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
Michael B. Jordan Breaks His Silence On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Connection
Michael B. Jordan finally talks about his connection to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Avengers: Endgame deleted scene seems to prove scary theory about Thanos
An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
wegotthiscovered.com
Funnily enough, the sequel to the ‘Star Wars’ movie nobody wanted until it was way too late isn’t happening
It might sound blindingly obvious, but the easiest way to ensure a big budget movie gets a sequel is for enough people to show up and pay for a ticket, so that the studio doesn’t have any other option than giving the okay to a second installment. In the case of Solo: A Star Wars Story, though, the campaigns started way too late.
wegotthiscovered.com
An intergalactic flop shunned by critics and crowds the first time around holds up as an undisputed cult favorite
If you were to design a guaranteed sci-fi cult classic from the ground up, then there’s a distinct possibility it would look a lot like Tim Burton’s widely-adored Mars Attacks!, for better or worse. Given the enduring popularity of the bonkers intergalactic invasion epic, you’d be forgiven for...
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
Prime subscribers can grab one of our favourite survival horror games free to keep right now
A DRM-free version of The Evil Within 2 is just a sign-in away.
game-news24.com
If you stand up to the console, a design flaw of the PlayStation 5 will have a big effect
Playstation 5 owners may wish to change their system, and as it was revealed that using the PS5 in the vertical position may damage your console at any cost. Sony have a design defect, so it’s possible that using that position will damage the gaming console. A report on...
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
A Nintendo console that AV fans will love is coming soon, mark my words
3D audio, 4K, and so much more is possible and, I believe, closer than you might think.
Comments / 0