New York City, NY

Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Charges have been filed against the 19-year-old with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.

Trevor Bickford of Wells, Maine was charged with two counts of attempted murder on a police officer and two counts of attempted assault, police said.

The attack was inspired by radical Islamic extremism, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter. A federal terrorism investigation remains underway.

Bickford approached the officers around 10 p.m. on 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue, just outside of the high-security zone where attendees are screened for weapons, officials said.

At a press conference early Sunday, officials said the man struck two of the officers in the head, unprovoked, before he was shot by another cop in the shoulder.

Both of the officers were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue to be treated for a fractured skull and a bad cut. The suspect was taken to the same hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The NYPD, as well as the FBI’s New York Field office, are working to identify a motive for the attack but they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

New York City, NY
