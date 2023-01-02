ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Video emerges of Bolsonaro entering Florida home of MMA fighter after skipping Lula inauguration

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8IZC_0k19K7Jv00

Video has emerged of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro talking to supporters in Florida, having skipped his successor’s swearing-in and left the country – reportedly to avoid multiple criminal investigations.

The footage shows Mr Bolsonaro, casually dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, shaking hands with fans outside the Florida holiday home of a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter and long time supporter, Jose Aldo.

Reports said Mr Bolsonaro, 67, flew to Orlando on Friday night where he was seen entering Mr Aldo’s property, located a few miles from Disney World.

In a move that echoed Donald Trump’s departure from Washington DC hours before his successor, Joe Biden, was sworn in and delivered his inaugural address on 20 January 2021, Mr Bolsonaro left Brazil ahead of the swearing-in of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as “Lula”.

Lula, 77, was sworn in on Sunday for the third term as president. It appears that at the time the footage of Mr Bolsonaro was taken over the weekend, he would have still been Brazil’s president.

Indeed, the footage showed what appeared to be several security officers among the crowd.

The footage, posted on social media, showed Mr Bolsonaro shaking hands with supporters and smiling. One person is heard to say – in Portugese – “Mr President”.

The New York Times said Mr Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist who was was frequently praised by Mr Trump, who had backed his re-election bid, was linked to five separate inquiries, including one into his release of documents related to a classified investigation.

“As a regular citizen, Mr Bolsonaro will now lose the prosecutorial immunity he had as president,” it said.

“Some cases against him will probably be moved to local courts from the Supreme Court.”

In another echo of Mr Trump, Mr Bolsonaro had – without evidence – questioned the reliability of Brazil’s election systems for for a large part of his election campaign.

When he lost in October, he refused to concede fully, sparking fears that his supporters could launch widespread violence. As it was, that did not happen.

As he left Brazil on Friday, he told supporters: “Within the laws, respecting the Constitution, I searched for a way out of this.”

He also appeared to suggest it was time for those who had backed him to move forward.

“We live in a democracy or we don’t. No one wants an adventure.”

In his speech on Sunday, Lula, a veteran left winger, said he wanted to rebuild a country left in “terrible ruins”.

He said: “I promise to maintain, defend and fulfill the constitution, observe the laws, promote the general good of the Brazilian people, support the unity, integrity and independence of Brazil.”

Video showed Mr Bolsonaro entering the home of fighter Mr Aldo, 36, a former World Extreme Cagefighting and UFC Featherweight champion. The president is expected to stay in the country until the end of January.

Comments / 7

Hard Trooth
3d ago

You know you did a bad job as president when they don't even want you live in the country after you lose.

Reply(2)
5
matthew maynard
2d ago

The photos of millions of Brazilians protesting Lulas win speaks volumes against the pitiful, government loving trolls that are with us today…

Reply
2
Ovid Macias
2d ago

Lula is an ex convict corrupt and a radical leftist/communist... soon there will be millions of Brazilians fleeing the country.

Reply
2
Related
World

'Brazil is back': Lula promises to once again lift Brazil onto the international scene

For much of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s time in office, one man was the guiding light for Brazil’s foreign policy — US President Donald Trump. “I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer than they’ve ever been,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro in mid-2019.
The Guardian

Can Lula save the Amazon? His record shows he might just pull it off

This week, as Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was preparing to be sworn in for an unprecedented third term, a key concern was whether the weather would allow him to wave to assembled supporters in Brasília from an open-top convertible, as is customary. It certainly marked a departure from the more serious concerns that had haunted the transfer of power between him and his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, in previous weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
World

US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base

It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
New York Post

President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport

This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
The Independent

Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout

In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy